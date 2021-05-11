TPC Group Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Breaking News
HOUSTON, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TPC Group Inc. today announced that it will post its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on its website on Friday, May 14 at 1 p.m. ET (noon CT) and that it will host a conference call for holders of its 10.5 percent and its 10.875 percent senior secured notes, analysts and prospective investors on Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT). Financial results and conference call details will be available to current noteholders and prospective investors who register on the Investor section of TPC Group’s website: www.tpcgrp.com.

About TPC Group
TPC Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. The Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. With an operating history of 75 years, TPC Group has a manufacturing facility in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and operates product terminals in Port Neches, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

