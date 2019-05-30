Breaking News
Home / Top News / TPC Group Announces Ratings Agency Upgrade

TPC Group Announces Ratings Agency Upgrade

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

HOUSTON, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TPC Group today announced that Moody’s Investor Service has upgraded the Company’s Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the rating on its $805 million senior secured notes due 2020 from B3 to B2, while issuing a stable outlook that reflects the Company’s strong financial performance in 2018 and improved first quarter 2019 results.

“We are pleased with the outstanding performance achieved by our operating facilities and the disciplined cost management that contributed significantly to our first quarter financial results,” said Ed Dineen, TPC Group Chairman, President and CEO. “These improved credit ratings are positive news and are in large part a reflection of the results we have achieved by focusing on prudent capital management, comprehensive cost reductions, structural revenue enhancements and reliability Improvements.”

Another contributing factor to TPC Group’s ratings upgrade is the Company’s position as the major independent C4 processing company in North America. With the Company’s recent completion of the initial phase of its Crude C4 (CC4) processing system upgrade to further enhance its capabilities, TPC Group is positioned to reliably and efficiently handle the supply growth of CC4 volumes from new world scale ethylene crackers coming online in 2019 and beyond.

About TPC Group
TPC Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. The Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. With an operating history of 75 years, TPC Group has manufacturing facilities in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and Port Neches, Texas, and operates a product terminal in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

CONTACT:       Andrew Grygiel, Investor Relations       Sara Cronin, Media Relations
PHONE:       713.840.2045       713.475.5243
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.