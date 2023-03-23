HOUSTON, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TPC Group has announced a number of organizational changes to position the Company for the future and manage two senior leader departures.

The Company has appointed Dan Valenzuela to Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Patrick Hurt to Vice President and General Counsel; Adrian Jacobsen to Vice President, Corporate Development, Fuels and Strategic Raw Materials, and Dona Burke to Vice President, Supply Chain.

Mr. Valenzuela has held leadership positions at TPC Group for more than 10 years and most recently served as Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Corporate Development. He will serve on the Senior Leadership Team and oversee the finance, accounting, treasury and investor relations functions, in addition to the internal audit function. Mr. Valenzuela has more than 30 years of experience, primarily in the petrochemical industry. Bart de Jong, who has served as CFO since 2017 will retire on April 30, 2023.

Prior to joining TPC Group in 2011, Mr. Valenzuela held various sales, business development and operational roles at JX NCTI (formerly Nisseki Chemical), INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA and PPG Industries.

Mr. Hurt has served as the Company’s Deputy General Counsel with legal oversight for commercial, supply chain, technology and finance, as well as corporate governance since 2014. As Vice President and General Counsel, he will serve on the Senior Leadership Team and oversee legal, compliance and corporate governance functions. Mr. Hurt has nearly 20 years of experience, primarily in the petrochemical industry. Marilyn Moore Basso, who has served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel since 2014, has made the personal decision to relocate to Argentina and will leave the Company on March 31, 2023.

Prior to joining TPC Group, Mr. Hurt served as Senior Counsel of Celanese Corporation, where he provided legal support for corporate development, commercial and procurement matters, and served as an Associate at Vinson & Elkins LLP, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, general corporate and securities.

Adrian Jacobsen, Vice President Fuels, Strategic Raw Materials has been named Vice President, Corporate Development, Fuels and Strategic Raw Materials. He will serve on the Senior Leadership Team and oversee the Company’s strategy planning for ensuring continued business growth and development in the petrochemical industry. Since joining TPC Group in 2012, Mr. Jacobsen has progressed through various roles in the Fuels Business Unit, and has led all commercial, business management and P&L responsibilities for the business. Prior to joining TPC Group, Mr. Jacobsen held a variety of manufacturing positions in production, maintenance, projects and environmental before transitioning into commercial roles.

Dona Burke, Vice President, Procurement, has been named Vice President, Supply Chain. Ms. Burke will serve on the Senior Leadership Team and oversee procurement, planning and optimization, logistics, and supply chain services. Since joining TPC Group in 2010 as the Director, Planning and Optimization she has held progressively responsible roles and was named to Vice President, Procurement in 2017 where she was responsible for TPC Group’s indirect services and materials procurement, including warehouse operations. Prior to joining TPC Group, Mrs. Burke was with Lyondell-Equistar Chemicals and LyondellBasell, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Her roles included a progression of management positions in engineering, operations, production planning and EHSS.

“The past year was transformational for TPC Group. We are strongly positioned to drive the Company’s EHSS, operational, business and growth strategies to achieve our Long Range Plan. I want to thank Bart and Marilyn for their exceptional work and leadership in these efforts,” said President and CEO, Ed Dineen. “I could not be more pleased with the talent we have in our organization, and the strong team of leaders we have promoted to the Senior Leadership Team. I am confident Dan, Patrick, Adrian and Dona will be instrumental in helping us deliver on our commitment to our stakeholders.”

About TPC Group

TPC Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. The Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. With an operating history of 75 years, TPC Group has a manufacturing facility in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and operates product terminals in Port Neches, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana.