TPC Group Finalizes C4 Processing Agreement

March 03, 2021

HOUSTON, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TPC Group today announced that it has successfully reached a C4 processing agreement with a third-party crude C4 toll processor.

The agreement uses TPC Group’s logistic and storage facilities, along with its commercial agreements for feedstock and product sales, to supply a steady stream of crude C4’s to the third-party processor. The agreement uses available butadiene extraction capacity to process the Crude C4 and return the finished butadiene and raffinate products to TPC Group for distribution.

“This agreement provides us access to significant capabilities to consume our committed crude C4 volumes as well as meet the requirements of our long-term butadiene product sales agreements,” said Charlie Graham, TPC’s Senior Vice President, Commercial.

About TPC Group
TPC Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. The Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. With an operating history of 75 years, TPC Group has a manufacturing facility in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and operates product terminals in Port Neches, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

