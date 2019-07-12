Breaking News
Home / Top News / TPI Announces Acquisition of Engineering Team in Berlin, Germany

TPI Announces Acquisition of Engineering Team in Berlin, Germany

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 33 mins ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TPI Composites, Inc., (TPI) (Nasdaq: TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, announced today that it has acquired a team of engineering resources from the EUROS group, based in Berlin, Germany. EUROS has been owned by Senvion since 2016. The Berlin-based team of approximately 20 technical experts focuses on blade design, tooling, materials and process technology development.

William Siwek, TPI’s President commented, “TPI is pleased to announce the addition of the experienced and skilled engineering team at EUROS. The EUROS transaction helps strengthen our technical capabilities in support of our global operations and growth.”

Ramesh Gopalakrishnan, TPI’s COO added, “The experience and skills of this engineering team will enable us to offer complete blade solutions. The technical know-how in blade engineering and mold design can now be applied on a broader scale.”

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

Investor Contact:
[email protected]
480-315-8742

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.