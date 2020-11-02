SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) (Nasdaq: TPIC) today announced that its management team will virtually attend the following investor conferences:
J.P. Morgan Virtual Energy Tour
November 9, 2020
Fireside Chat – 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Baird Virtual Industrial Conference
November 12, 2020
Presentation – 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time
Craig Hallum Alpha Select Investor Conference
November 17, 2020
About TPI Composites, Inc.
TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.
Investor Contact:
[email protected]
480-315-8742
- TPI Composites, Inc. to Virtually Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 2, 2020
- ResponsiveEd Schools Accepting Applications for the 2021-22 School Year - November 2, 2020
- Vantage Drilling International Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call - November 2, 2020