Traccom Inc. Announces Signing of Supply Agreement Letter of Intent

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Traccom Inc. (OTC Pink: TRCC) (Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Supply Agreement Letter of Intent with Diabetic Direct, Inc. to be a primary supplier of remote patient monitoring devices with its Traccom MedicalPro™ device.

Diabetic Direct, Inc. provides a fully automated life insurance portal specifically suited for diabetics making it quick and easy for them to acquire same day, full coverage.

Harry Steck, Chief Executive Officer of the Traccom, stated, “This Supply Agreement Letter of Intent represents a significant opportunity for the Company to gain a presence in this critical segment of the U.S. health care market that is comprised of 37 million diabetic patients.”

About Traccom Inc.

The Company operates in the technology sector and has focused over the past two years on developing two break through products.

The first product in the health care field is the Traccom MedicalPro™, a Remote Patient Monitoring device that consists of a communications hub and seven ancillary devices that monitor health conditions from the patient’s home. The monitoring devices include blood pressure, weight, temperature, glucose, oxygen, EKG and a spirometer. Each time the patient uses one or more of the devices, the results are immediately uploaded to the patient’s portal where the physician / pharmacist has full access to the patient’s remote readings. All the information tracked by the system is HIPAA compliant.

The second product is a state-of-the-art tracking device. The Traccom Basic™ Tracker can be used by consumers who fly and check in their luggage with the airline. The Tracker is packed inside their luggage and when the plane lands, the passenger immediately receives a text message and an email providing them the location of their luggage. The Tracker can also be used for general all-purpose tracking.

Both products are now ready for full production.

For additional information www.traccom.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release has forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking statements. Several risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including not having enough broker dealers making a market in the Company’s stock, limited liquidity in the Company’s stock and factors described occasionally in the Company’s publicly available SEC reports. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.




