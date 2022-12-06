Unique investment opportunity supports revolutionary, traceable Climate Beneficial™ cotton and hemp tampon

Trace’s Hemp Fiber Tampon Trace’s revolutionary Climate Beneficial (TM) cotton and regenerative hemp fiber tampon plans to shake up the market with beyond-organic period care made from innovative all-natural materials.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Trace Femcare , an emerging impact-driven and women-owned brand, announces the upcoming launch of the world’s first ever fully traceable, patent pending, Climate Beneficial™ Cotton and regenerative hemp fiber tampon.

A first of its kind, Trace Tampons are a petroleum-free alternative that actively sequesters carbon, addressing plastic pollution and global warming, two critical challenges that plague the disposable period care industry.

Trace’s feminine care products defy all norms in the period hygiene category and offer consumers and investors a new, unique take on conscious consumerism with material innovations that not only help to regenerate the planet and soil but are fully traceable to the source of production without the use of harsh chemicals, toxic ingredients or plastics.

Claire Crunk, founder and CEO of Trace, is a women’s health nurse practitioner and mother of three daughters with a deep, personal connection to this endeavor. Upon learning about ingredients like “dioxins and furans” (known carcinogens and endocrine disruptors) commonly found inside essential period care products, she knew she had to lead the initiative to find a solution.

A pioneer in U.S. hemp fiber production, Crunk spent two years nurturing key relationships and building a robust supply chain to produce the hemp that would eventually serve to create Trace’s regenerative Climate Beneficial™ cotton period care line. The brand’s identity is rooted in total supply chain transparency and firmly believes everyone deserves to know exactly what goes into their body. By developing deep, collaborative relationships with the farmers who grow the raw materials, processors and manufacturers, Crunk ensured the hemp fiber and cotton used in Trace tampons provides consumers with a level of unmatched transparency by most brands, empowering them to “reclaim their autonomy.” In fact, Trace is a founding member of a coalition of brands (Carhartt, Reformation, and others) working directly with farmers to employ regenerative growing practices that eliminate the need for pesticides, nurture soil better than organic methods alone and exceed organic standards.

“Organic cotton and plastic-free are great, but we wanted to push the limits to give women something even better. Not only are we technically exceeding organic standards, but our innovations empower women to help reverse climate change simply by having a period and using our tampons,” said Crunk.

“It’s not enough to simply be organic anymore. Regenerative is the new eco-friendly economy and the future of sustainable agriculture; these aren’t simply ideas or marketing slogans. We are acting in innovative ways never before seen in the industry,” added Crunk.

The Trace Difference:

World’s 1st tampon made from 100% regenerative, Climate Beneficial™ cotton and hemp

Exceeds organic growing standards and organically processed

100% plastic free; natural fibers only, fully biodegradable

Land restoration to BIPOC farmers

No bleach, No dyes, Non-GMO and No glyphosate or dioxins

Traceability from farm to vagina

Each batch is third party tested and verified for unprecedented transparency.

“Our 100% all-natural tampons are the first personal care items ever made from two groundbreaking, earth healing materials: Hemp fiber and C4 (California Cotton and Climate Coalition) Climate Beneficial (TM) cotton. We don’t use any unnecessary hidden ingredients and we deliver a level of transparency and traceability from farm to body previously unheard of in period care. All of these innovative practices manifest a legacy of healing – us, each other, and the earth,” said Dr. Meg Galaske, M.D., co-founder of Trace Femcare.

For Investors

This is an opportunity to invest in a revolutionary tampon that is expected to disrupt the feminine hygiene category with a planned launch in the first half of 2023. The company will sell its products direct to consumers and via retail channels.

“We believe you could not make a more important investment. We plan to take the industry by storm,” said Crunk.

Trace has raised $700,000 in outside capital to date and is accepting $300,000 of additional investment in their current round. The company is already expanding operations beyond product alone to meet urgent, growing demand from third parties for quality hemp fiber and contract manufacturing, for which a seed round of $3 million to $5 million is expected.

About Trace

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Trace is a purpose-driven company on a mission to heal the earth and nurture bodies. The company’s board and founders are made up of multiple healthcare providers and a top engineer specializing in absorbent hygiene, along with the hardworking hands of trusted farmers. Trace is ensuring its tampons will go well beyond sustainability and foster regeneration of healthy soil while surpassing traditional

organic standards.

To invest in Trace and view a short video on the company’s philosophy and WeFunder campaign, visit: https://wefunder.com/trace.tampons

Visit us: https://traceyourtampon.com

