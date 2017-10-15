TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Multiple TRC105 Poster Presentations at 18th IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer

Combination of TRC105 with Avastin® and chemotherapy has been well-tolerated with encouraging early signs of activity

Phase 1b Trial of TRC105 combined with Opdivo® now open for accrual

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases, today presented two TRC105-focused posters at the 18th World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) in Yokohama, Japan. The posters included initial clinical data from a study of TRC105 with Avastin and chemotherapy in first-line lung cancer and the trial design of the Phase 1b trial of TRC105 and Opdivo in second-line lung cancer.

A Phase 1b Study of TRC105 in Combination with Paclitaxel/Carboplatin and Bevacizumab in Patients with Stage 4 Non-Squamous Cell Lung Cancer

Initial data from nine patients in the ongoing single center, open-label, non-randomized study were presented by Dr. Francisco Robert and colleagues from the University of Alabama-Birmingham:

Partial responses by RECIST 1.1 occurred in 3 of 8 (37%) evaluable patients, including one patient who had an 81% reduction in tumor volume.

Dose escalation of TRC105 from 8 mg/kg to 10 mg/kg proceeded without dose-limiting toxicity.

Adverse events characteristic of each drug did not increase in frequency or severity when the drugs were administered concurrently.

The trial continues to enroll and the complete enrollment of approximately 18 patients is expected by the end of 2018.

In addition, investigators at the University of Alabama-Birmingham presented a “trials in progress” poster related to the ongoing Phase 1b dose-escalation study of TRC105 and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The trial is now open for accrual.

Both posters are available on TRACON’s website at: www.traconpharma.com/publications.php

About Carotuximab (TRC105)

TRC105 is a novel, clinical stage antibody to endoglin, a protein overexpressed on proliferating endothelial cells that is essential for angiogenesis, the process of new blood vessel formation. TRC105 is currently being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 trial in angiosarcoma and multiple Phase 2 clinical trials, in combination with VEGF inhibitors. TRC105 has received orphan designation for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma in both the U.S. and EU. The ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, DE-122, is currently in a randomized Phase 2 trial for patients with wet AMD. For more information about the clinical trials, please visit TRACON’s website at www.traconpharma.com/clinical_trials.php.

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: TRC105, an endoglin antibody that is being developed for the treatment of multiple cancers; DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105 that is being developed in wet AMD through a collaboration with Santen Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; TRC102, a small molecule being developed for the treatment of lung cancer and glioblastoma; and TRC253, a small molecule being developed for the treatment of prostate cancer. To learn more about TRACON and its product candidates, visit TRACON’s website at www.traconpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding TRACON’s plans and timing with respect to on-going clinical trials, and other development plans and potential benefits of TRACON’s product candidates. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and TRACON does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and actual results may differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the fact that results of subsequent studies may not be consistent with results of prior studies, TRACON’s and others’ ability to identify and enroll patients in on-going and planned clinical trials, potential delays in completing on-going clinical trials, whether TRACON’s product candidates will be shown to be safe and effective in subsequent studies, and TRACON’s and others’ ability and willingness to fund additional clinical development of TRACON’s product candidates. For a further description of these and other risks facing TRACON, please see the risk factors described in TRACON’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in those filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and TRACON undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

