TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces that Scientific Advisor William Kaelin, Jr., M.D. was Awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:TCON), announced today that William Kaelin Jr., M.D., a member of TRACON’s Scientific Advisory Board since 2011, and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. 

Dr. Kaelin shares the award with Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza, M.D., Ph.D., for “their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability,” according to the Nobel Prize press conference (https://www.nobelprize.org/).  TRACON extends its congratulations to Dr. Kaelin and his colleagues.

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer and ophthalmic diseases. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: DE-122, carotuximab being developed in wet AMD through a license to Santen Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; TRC102, a small molecule being developed for the treatment of lung cancer; TRC253, a small molecule being developed for the treatment of prostate cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody being developed for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships whereby it shares in the cost and risk of clinical development and commercialization of innovative product candidates.  In these partnerships TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the United States.  To learn more about TRACON and its product candidates, visit TRACON’s website at www.traconpharma.com.

