DENVER, CO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tract, the trusted partner for planning responsible technology infrastructure, today announced it has broken ground on its Peru Shelf Technology Park project in Storey County, Nevada. The master-planned site is designed to support hyperscale data center campuses, with Tract’s horizontal development plans including NV Energy switch stations, new access roads, and wet utility infrastructure.

As the need for technology infrastructure continues to expand, Tract provides a proactive approach to data center campus development that ensures speed and certainty for its customers and aligns interests for all stakeholders. “The commencement of construction at Peru Shelf launches the first of Tract’s projects in Northern Nevada and I am pleased to see the physical manifestation of our planning,” commented Grant van Rooyen, CEO of Tract. “We see long-term potential for the greater Reno data center cluster to support rapid deployment of cloud and AI data centers. Our investment in master-planned digital infrastructure will continue to scale significantly in the coming years.”

In October, Tract completed the acquisition of 2,200 acres in Storey County and has announced three projects in the region to date. Peru Shelf Technology Park is the first to break ground on 686 acres within the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center and will support up to 810 MWs of utility capacity at full buildout. South Valley Technology Park, 7 miles southeast along USA Parkway, is a planned 1,500 acre / 1,200 MW project supporting up to 7 individual campuses. Tract has also announced 510 acres adjacent to the Peru Shelf project that are currently in a planning stage.

The Peru Shelf development is expected to receive initial power delivery in late 2026 or early 2027. Investment activities will accelerate through 2024 with specific focus on access, wet utility extensions and prep work for switch stations. Tract contracted with Westex Geotechnical for engineering services and F&P Construction for the initial road and substation grading on the site.

Tract owns or is under contract on more than 20,000 acres across the United States which are in various stages of rezoning, design or horizontal construction.

Tract is a team of digital infrastructure experts dedicated to accelerating responsible data center growth. Tract acquires, zones, entitles, and develops master-planned data center parks to provide data center end users with speed and certainty. Tract land has access to pre-positioned power, water, and fiber in key markets where hyperscale and wholesale demand is going. Our approach is collaborative with cities and counties to ensure development is targeted for the optimal locations to maximize the revenue and economic development benefits for the community, while being good stewards of the land and minimizing the impact on neighbors. Tract is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with real estate holdings throughout the United States.

