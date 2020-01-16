Tractor Supply Company Expands Equine Feed Offering With Triple Crown® Products

Breaking News
Jan. 16, 2020

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced the expansion of its horse feed offerings with the addition of Triple Crown super premium products. Select Triple Crown products will launch in a majority of Tractor Supply stores and online on January 27.

“At Tractor Supply, we are committed to providing everything our customers need for Life Out Here, and having all the best products and supplies for our equine customers is an important part of that,” said Seth Estep, Senior Vice President, General Merchandising at Tractor Supply. “We are excited to expand our premium horse feed offerings through this partnership with Triple Crown and look forward to making their products available in the coming weeks.”

Key feed products that will be available in Tractor Supply stores include Triple Crown Senior, Complete and Lite, as well as Safe Starch® Fortified Forage. In store, customers can order from an expanded Triple Crown product list of specialty items. Triple Crown Nutrition, Inc. is committed to using only the highest quality ingredients, key nutrients, powerful prebiotics and probiotics and digestive enzymes in all horse feeds.

To learn more about Triple Crown and the products available at Tractor Supply, visit www.TractorSupply.com/TripleCrown.

About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 32,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 28, 2019, the Company operated 1,814 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 28, 2019, the Company operated 176 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

