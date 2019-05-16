Tractor Supply Presents a Record-Breaking $970,121 to National FFA Foundation

Fourth Annual Grants for Growing Donations Support Youth-Led FFA Projects

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tractor Supply Company and the National FFA Organization continue to partner to support the next generation of agricultural leaders through their Grants for Growing program. Grants for Growing provides funding to FFA chapters across the country for the development or improvement of a proposed agricultural project. This year, Tractor Supply stores nationwide raised a record $970,121 through customer donations to fund sustainable, youth-driven agriculture projects made possible by the initiative.

Tractor Supply awarded 259 grants impacting more than 24,000 students in 258 FFA chapters across the country this spring. From school gardens to beekeeping stations, the grants will be used to purchase the supplies needed to fulfill agricultural projects such as power tools, hydroponic systems, fencing, vegetation, livestock, poultry, feed, mulch and more.

“The Grants for Growing program gives Tractor Supply the opportunity to leave a lasting, positive impact on youth across the country who are interested in farming, gardening and other hands-on, outdoor projects,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply. “The thoughtful donations from this program allow us to further students’ understanding of agriculture by providing educators with the necessary resources to make our communities more sustainable places.”

Over the course of six weeks, FFA received 436 grant applications, which detailed how FFA chapters across the country would start or expand a unique and sustainable project. Coinciding with National FFA Week, Tractor Supply hosted a 12-day in-store national fundraising event, which offered shoppers the opportunity to donate at checkout in support of the program. Donations were also accepted online with a purchase.

A wide variety of rural lifestyle-type projects were awarded grants during this year’s initiative. In Louisiana, the Ponchatoula FFA received a grant to expand their beekeeping operation, which will engage more students, establish more hives on campus and teach members how to extract, package and sell honey throughout the community. In Virginia, the Scott County FFA is building an on-site barn with the funding so that students have more hands-on learning experiences with livestock. These are just two examples of the many projects that this fundraiser will support across the country this year.

Since the program’s start in 2016, Grants for Growing has raised more than $3.2 million for the National FFA Organization. In total, the initiative has funded 1,258 grants supporting projects involving more than 127,000 students.

For more details about the program, visit www.FFA.org/grantsforgrowing .

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 29,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 1,775 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 30, 2019, the Company operated 176 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of 669,989 student members as part of 8,630 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is supported by 459,514 alumni members in 2,236 local FFA Alumni chapters throughout the U.S. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA Organization operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st United States Congress and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. The U.S. Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education programs. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter and official news page of the National FFA Organization.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give

