Tractor Supply’s Fall Fundraiser Raises Nearly $1 Million for 4-H Youth

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More than 14,500 4-H youth will have the opportunity to attend county-level development programs, camps and leadership conferences as the result of Tractor Supply’s fall Paper Clover campaign. The 12-day initiative raised more than $980,000 and is now the most successful fundraiser in the company’s history.

“Our partnership with National 4-H Council is extremely important to us and we can’t thank our customers enough for contributing to the unparalleled success of this fundraiser,” said Jessica Holmes, marketing manager at Tractor Supply Company.

Between October 4 and 15, Tractor Supply stores across the country accepted donations on behalf of 4-H, a youth development and mentoring organization that teaches children lessons in everything from community stewardship to healthy living. The money raised will provide 4-H members with countless opportunities to learn valuable skills in the areas of agriculture, science, technology, outdoor recreation and more.

“The Paper Clover campaign has always served as a great source of camaraderie in our stores,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “Both our team members and customers have seen the impact 4-H programs can have on youth and by supporting the Paper Clover fundraiser, they have helped ensure more kids will have an opportunity to experience the incredible benefits 4-H has to offer.”

2017 marks the eighth consecutive year of the semi-annual Paper Clover campaign. The combined donations from this year’s spring and fall fundraisers totaled more than $1.8 million. Since 2010, Tractor Supply and its customers have generated more than $13 million which has impacted 4-H groups throughout the country.

“Thanks to the generous support from Tractor Supply Company and their customers, thousands of youth across the country have access to hands-on, interactive 4-H programming,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. “We are thrilled about our continued partnership with Tractor Supply Company on the 4-H Paper Clover promotion and look forward to working together to empower even more youth with the skills to lead for a lifetime.”

For more information on the program, visit http://www.tractorsupply.com/4h.

About Tractor Supply Company

Founded in 1938, Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States. At September 30, 2017, the Company operated 1,665 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com. Tractor Supply stores are focused on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Stores are located primarily in towns outlying major metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The Company offers the following comprehensive selection of merchandise: (1) equine, livestock, pet and small animal products, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment; (2) hardware, truck, towing and tool products; (3) seasonal products, including heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts and toys; (4) work/recreational clothing and footwear; and (5) maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 30, 2017, the Company operated 162 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.petsense.com.

About 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. Learn more about 4-H at www.4-H.org.

Contact:

Breck Rochow

(615) 385-1100 x2409

[email protected]