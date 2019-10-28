Tractor Supply’s Fall Paper Clover Program Raises $967,681 for 4-H Youth Nationwide

Donations collected during 12-day campaign will send 4-H youth to camps and other hands-on programming

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of ongoing efforts to support 4-H youth nationwide, Tractor Supply Company customers and team members raised $967,681 for the National 4-H Council during this year’s Fall Paper Clover campaign. Because of the campaign’s success, thousands of 4-H youth across the nation will have the opportunity to participate in enriching programs and valuable learning experiences thanks to the dollars raised during the 12-day fundraiser.

This fall’s Paper Clover campaign, which ran from Oct. 9-20, followed the 2019 Spring Paper Clover campaign running from March 27-April 7. Total funds raised for 4-H in Tractor Supply’s 2019 Paper Clover Campaign were more than $1.8 million.

“The Paper Clover program gives 4-H youth the opportunity to learn and grow in subjects they are passionate about, and we are thrilled that our fall Paper Clover campaign allowed us to raise $967,681 to benefit our future leaders,” said Phil Reiter, vice president of national and local marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “We are proud to work with customers and team members who are dedicated to serving 4-H clubs.”

The money raised during the event goes to scholarship funding for numerous state-level 4-H programs, benefiting youth within the state it was collected. The camps and leadership experiences for scholarship recipients provide learning opportunities in animal care, woodworking, government and networking practices.

“We count on programs like Paper Clover to support the development of our students’ skills and passions,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council. “Learn-by-doing programs help our youth become great leaders in their communities and beyond, and we are incredibly grateful to Tractor Supply for helping us provide new opportunities to 4-H chapters across the country.”

In the 10th year of partnership between Tractor Supply and National 4-H Council, the Paper Clover fundraiser has raised more than $14.1 million for 4-H students across the country thanks to the dedication and in-store involvement of Tractor Supply customers, team members and local 4-H groups. The 2020 Spring Paper Clover program will continue in March. For more information on the program, visit www.TractorSupply.com/4H .

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 32,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 28, 2019, the Company operated 1,814 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 28, 2019, the Company operated 176 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

About 4-H

4‑H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4‑H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4‑H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4‑H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4‑H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. Learn more about 4‑H at WWW.4‑H.ORG , or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Abby Brown

[email protected]

615-610-0258