Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Tracy A. Squire’s ‘A Tapestry of Witches’ gets a new marketing push

Tracy A. Squire’s ‘A Tapestry of Witches’ gets a new marketing push

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Fantasy novel follows a group of witches and warriors who must band together to defeat evil

INGHAM, Australia, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A family of beautiful witches is haunted through the ages by an abhorrent evil. With their eternal warriors by their side, they battle to defeat an ancient wrong and gain victory for their souls. Readers are invited to see how the story goes in Tracy A. Squire’s “A Tapestry of Witches: Ode to the Warriors” (published by Balboa Press AU in Decemeber 2019), which is set for a new press campaign this year.

 

When Snr. Sgt. Alan Barkley kissed his wife goodbye and headed to work, he did not expect flooded inlets, a dead body and two serial killers to land on his plate. Nor did his constables expect an increase of outrageous events to occur while on routine inspections and visits.

 

Margot Jensen and best friend, Jessica Raynor, are excited about a road trip and the prospect of getting a puppy. Neither are aware of what bizarre events awaited them. Abigail Christianson still reeled over last night’s news, concerning her fiancé’s killer. Her psychic neighbor, Trina McAvoy, had picked up on some disturbing energy while her husband, Simon, prepared for their guests. Nurse Sally was anxious to get home after a perplexing double shift. Phoebe Lattross sat at home, awaiting her ride. She is the only one aware of what lies ahead. Can she bring her lost family together, convince them of who they really are and ready them for a malevolence so evil? In the cold heart of winter, this is a battle that must be fought.

 

“I think everyone likes the idea of a little magic in their lives and a lot of people may relate to the undertones in the plot and the lives of the characters,” Squire says. “It has a strong sense of romance, some hair-raising chills, a few laughs and some family bonding.”

 

“A Tapestry of Witches: Ode to the Warriors” tells a classic tale of good versus evil framed in a horror-fueled fantasy. Filled with many twists and turns, the book will appeal to those interested in the supernatural. To purchase, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/702435-a-tapestry-of-witches.

 

“A Tapestry of Witches: Ode to the Warriors”

By Tracy A. Squire

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 346 pages | ISBN 9781504320047

E-Book | 346 pages | ISBN 9781504320054

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Tracy A. Squire loves writing and has a lifelong fascination with magic and the supernatural. She was born and raised in Brisbane, Australia, and attended Cavendish Road High. She has a wonderful son, Master, who is now 23. Squire resides in Far North Queensland, on a secluded 20 acres with her two precious dogs. She is also the author of the 2012 fantasy thriller, “Moon Crystals.” Visit tracyasquireauthor.com for more details.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1-800-844-925.

Attachment

  • Cover_l 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
Balboa Press AU
1-877-407-4847
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.