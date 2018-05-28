Trading in subscription rights and paid subscription shares in Indentive AB (publ) (182/18)

As from June 1, 2018, subscription rights (TR) issued by Indentive AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 13, 2018.

Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) Short name: INDEN TR Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0011309418 Orderbook ID: 155520 Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC Code: FNSE



As from June 1, 2018, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Indentive AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.

Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) Short name: INDEN BTA Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0011309426 Orderbook ID: 155521 Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC Code: FNSE

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08-463 8000.