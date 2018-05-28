Trading in subscription rights (TR) and paid subscribed shares (BTA) in Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) (183/18)

As from May 31, 2018, subscription rights issued by Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until 12 June, 2018.

Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: PHLOG TR B Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0011282698 Orderbook ID: 155531 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 Mic Code: FNSE

As from May 31, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: PHLOG BTA B 1 Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0011282706 Orderbook ID: 155532 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 Mic Code: FNSE

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB.

For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.