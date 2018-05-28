Trading in subscription rights (TR) and paid subscribed shares (BTA) in Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) (183/18)

As from May 31, 2018, subscription rights issued by Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until 12 June, 2018.
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|PHLOG TR B
|Round lot:
|1
|ISIN code:
|SE0011282698
|Orderbook ID:
|155531
|Market Segment:
|First North STO / 8
|Tick size Table:
|MiFID II tick size table / 230
|Mic Code:
|FNSE
As from May 31, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|PHLOG BTA B 1
|Round lot:
|1
|ISIN code:
|SE0011282706
|Orderbook ID:
|155532
|Market Segment:
|First North STO / 8
|Tick size Table:
|MiFID II tick size table / 230
|Mic Code:
|FNSE
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB.
For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.
