Trading in subscription rights (TR) and paid subscription shares (BTA) in Dignitana AB (361/17)

As from December 8, 2017, subscription rights issued by Dignitana AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 20, 2017.

Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: DIGN TR Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0010636514 Orderbook ID: 146944 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 Mic Code: FNSE



As from December 8, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by Dignitana AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: DIGN BTA Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0010636522 Orderbook ID: 146945 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 Mic Code: FNSE



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB.

For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 084638000.