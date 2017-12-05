Trading in subscription rights (TR) and paid subscription shares (BTA) in Dignitana AB (361/17)

As from December 8, 2017, subscription rights issued by Dignitana AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 20, 2017.
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|DIGN TR
|Round lot:
|1
|ISIN code:
|SE0010636514
|Orderbook ID:
|146944
|Market Segment:
|First North STO / 8
|Tick size Table:
|Other Equities / 227
|Mic Code:
|FNSE
As from December 8, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by Dignitana AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|DIGN BTA
|Round lot:
|1
|ISIN code:
|SE0010636522
|Orderbook ID:
|146945
|Market Segment:
|First North STO / 8
|Tick size Table:
|Other Equities / 227
|Mic Code:
|FNSE
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB.
For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 084638000.
