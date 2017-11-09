Trading update: RoodMicrotec continues its positive upward trend – Revenues in the first three quarters increased by 16 percent year-on-year

Breaking News
Zwolle – 09th November 2017

  • Revenue Q3/2017 significant higher in comparison to last year
  • Book-to-bill ratio above one
  • Positive cash flow generated from operations
  • Youssef El Mamoune new Sales & Marketing Manager

RoodMicrotec, the Dutch supplier of semiconductors and advanced microchips, achieved significantly higher revenue in the third quarter compared with the same period of 2016, confirming the positive trend in the first half of the year. RoodMicrotec is continuing its upward trend by reporting a 16 percent increase in revenue for the first nine months compared to the same period last year. The strongest leading indicator – a positive book-to-bill ratio – is maintained consistently at a level higher than one. Positive cash flow was generated from operations. For the last quarter, we expect to reach a quarterly break-even in the business year 2017.

“From January to September RoodMicrotec has developed positively in every respect. I am very pleased that RoodMicrotec has managed to increase sales and significantly improve its results. With this positive development, we are confident that we can achieve a quarterly break-even in the fourth quarter of 2017,” says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.

The sales department at RoodMicrotec was further strengthened. Youssef El Mamoune (46) has been appointed Sales & Marketing Manager on November 1st. He will take over part of the German customer base as well as the sales activities in France, Italy and Switzerland. He will complement the team competently and efficiently with his far-reaching expertise. Youssef El Mamoune has been in sales for more than 20 years and previously worked for Cetemoc ICT Services GmbH, Intertek Deutschland GmbH and EBV Elektronik GmbH, among others, where he acquired his know-how in the electronics industry.

About RoodMicrotec
With more than 45 years’ experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, medical, industrial and electronics sectors.

Our integrated quality management system is based on international DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition, our quality management is broadly consistent with the Automotive Specification ISO/TS 16949. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

For more information visit http://www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

