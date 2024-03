Leveraged ETFs linked to AI and Crypto drive increased trading and AUM

Growing interest in hedging portfolios sees investors going long and short on Nvidia

Rising demand for the firm’s leveraged ETFs highlights investor appetite for amplified market exposure

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GraniteShares , an entrepreneurial ETF provider, today announces it has surpassed $4 billion in assets under management (AUM).This milestone is achieved as the GraniteShares suite of ETFs experience rapid growth.

“Our core mission has always been to provide investors with innovative and accessible investment solutions,” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. “Investors want to maximize exposure to AI, Tech and Crypto, and at times hedge those positions. Our 2X Short and Leveraged Single Stock offerings allow that with the efficiency of an ETF structure.”

In response to increasing investor demand for single-stock ETFs, GraniteShares launched 3 new leveraged single stock ETFs on AMD, Amazon and Microsoft. The new ETFs began trading on Monday March 18th.

New ETF Launches Ticker Underlying Stock GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF AMDL AMD GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF AMZZ Amazon GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF MSFL Microsoft

GraniteShares is adding AMD and Microsoft in response to the huge interest shown in AI through its GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL).

S&L ETF Suite Post Launches Ticker Underlying Stock GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF AAPB Apple GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF BABX Alibaba GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF CONL Coinbase GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF FBL META GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF NVDL NVIDIA GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF NVD NVIDIA GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF TSLR Tesla GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF TSDD Tesla GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF TSL Tesla GraniteShares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF AMDL AMD GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF AMDS AMD GraniteShares 2X Long AMZN Daily ETF AMZZ Amazon GraniteShares 2X Long MSFT Daily ETF MSFL Microsoft

For more information, please visit www.graniteshares.com

About GraniteShares:

GraniteShares is an award-winning global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products on U.S., U.K, German, French & Italian stock exchanges. The firm is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and provides innovative, cutting-edge investment solutions for the high-conviction investor. Graniteshares believes the future of investing lies at the nexus of alternative thinking, low fees, and disruptive product structures—the core of its high-conviction investment philosophy. The firm launched its first product in 2017 and is a fast-growing ETF issuer with approximately $4* Billion in assets under management spanning a full array of investment strategies.

