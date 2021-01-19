Traditional Naturopath Shares Inspiring Journey to Healing from Addiction, Chronic Illness in Debut Memoir

In ‘From Hell to Rebirth,’ author Michelle L. Potter explores how she found restoration and recovery through alternative healing modalities and encourages readers to never give up, even amid struggles

GIBSON, La., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Author and traditional naturopath Michelle L. Potter has published her uplifting memoir that invites readers to share in Potter’s persistence and determination to seek answers about her health, get well, and cultivate a joyful life.

In “From Hell to Rebirth,” Potter shares her intense, raw, and emotional journey of pain and suffering, trials and struggles, and bullying and false promises. Potter takes readers through her experiences with childhood trauma, early academic struggles, addiction, Lyme Disease diagnosis, and persistent sickliness, and as Potter discovers more about her body, her past, and herself, she becomes closer to her spiritual truth.

“This book is encouraging for anyone who is suffering with chronic pain or illnesses and not sure where to turn,” a reader wrote in a review of the book on Amazon. “Michelle’s journey will inspire you to not give up and to have faith because there is help out there that is willing to listen and work with you. I am so proud of Michelle for having the courage to tell her traumatic life story to the world, hopefully it will touch hearts like it did mine.”

“I love to read true stories. That is why I bought the book,” another reader wrote in an Amazon review. “What an inspiration she is and will be to so many for sharing her story. I could not put the book down until I read it all.”

Ultimately, “From Hell to Rebirth” demonstrates how Potter transformed her struggles into strengths and illness into wellness and meaning. Potter’s book shares a story of hope and inspiration for all who suffer from mysterious and chronic conditions.

“From Hell to Rebirth: A True Story of Long-Term Suffering with Chronic Illness, Addiction, and Lyme Transformed by the Will to Live”

By Michelle L. Potter

ISBN: 978-1-9822-5584-8 (sc)

ISBN: 978-1-9822-5585-5 (hc)

ISBN: 978-1-9822-5610-4 (e)

Available through Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon

About the author

Michelle L. Potter is a traditional naturopath at Naturally Thriving with Michelle, a certified NES Health practitioner, a YogaFaith instructor, the owner of online clothing shop mi-Chalet boutique, and a chronic illness and Lyme Disease survivor. Potter has completed studies and received certifications from Trinity School of Natural Health, YogaFaith and YogaFaith University, and NES Health. She also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from the University of South Alabama and a Master of Arts and Human Development degree in educational leadership and administration from George Washington University. Potter’s journey to becoming a traditional naturopath began with her health deteriorating from chronic health conditions, complications from Lyme Disease and coinfections, mental illness as well as fatigue from constant doctor shopping and collecting prescriptions. A Louisiana native, Potter enjoys spending time in prayer, reading, practicing Pangu Shengong and yoga, meditating, gardening, and going on adventures with her family. Potter is a mother of two and the wife of the love of her life, Steve. She currently resides in Gibson, La.

