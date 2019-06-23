Traffic gridlock as Turks rush back to Istanbul to vote in high-stakes poll

A re-run of Istanbul’s high-stakes mayoral election has kept Turkish airports, bus stations and main highways jam-packed over the weekend, as voters rush back to the city from vacation or their original home towns to cast their ballot.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Ethiopia’s army chief, three others killed in failed regional coup - June 23, 2019
- Trump says did not threaten to demote Fed’s Powell: NBC interview - June 23, 2019
- Istanbul votes again in test for Turkish democracy, Erdogan - June 23, 2019