NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trailblazer Technology, the insurance industry’s first true multi-tenant cloud solution dedicated to smaller insurers, is pleased to announce the company recently closed a seed funding round led by ManchesterStory, a venture capital (VC) fund focused primarily on the Insurtech sector.

“Smaller insurers have been poorly served by traditional core-systems providers for decades,” said Aaron Shapiro founder and CEO of Trailblazer Technology. “All insurance professionals should have access to amazing tools and consistent innovation regardless of the size of their organization. When deeply experienced insurance experts choose to work at a smaller insurer, they should not be forced to utilize ancient legacy systems or watered-down versions of more contemporary platforms.”

“The capital infusion provided by this seed round will help Trailblazer Technology build out their product suite to meet the incredible demand in the market for a Core-systems platform dedicated to smaller insurers,” said Matt Kinley, founding partner of ManchesterStory. “Trailblazer provides software and a service model which have been needed by smaller insurers for a long time, and ManchesterStory is pleased to be a part of their journey.”

About Trailblazer Technology

More than $100 billion in P&C premium in the U.S. is written by smaller insurers. Yet none of the incumbent Core-systems providers deliver software and professional services tailored to small insurers. That’s why we created Trailblazer Technology. Our solutions are built from the ground up specifically for smaller insurers. Trailblazer Technology is a community of insurance technology veterans with a deep history of success building cloud solutions for the insurance industry. At Trailblazer, we recruit people who think of the work they do as an important part of their identity. We’re so excited about delivering an exceptional result for our customers that extra effort doesn’t feel, well … doesn’t feel like “extra.”

About ManchesterStory

ManchesterStory partners with world-class founders pursuing technological innovation in InsurTech and adjacent sectors. Focused on early-stage start-ups, ManchesterStory leads venture capital investments to fund growth while also connecting them with leading financial services companies across North America and beyond.

