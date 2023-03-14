Demand for security and safety features in transportation is a key factor augmenting the global Trailer Telematics Market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global Trailer Telematics Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2023 and 2031. Telematics in trailers is the integration of technology in transportation for collecting and transmitting data about the trailer’s operational performance. The information derived from this technology can further be used for multiple applications such as speed monitoring, and live location. The rise in the preference of transport companies to monitor trailers for critical information is projected to boost the global Trailer Telematics Market outlook.

Telematics is capable of monitoring the driving behavior of the operator such as braking patterns, acceleration, and speed. The availability of security and safety features in trailers is projected to help create new business opportunities for the overall industry growth during the forecast period.

According to TMR report, the global Trailer Telematics Market value stood at US$ 780.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2.4 Bn by the end of 2031.

Key Findings of Study

Advent of Geofencing : A telematics system installed in trailers provides multiple security and safety features for protecting the contents of the trailer. Features, such as geofencing, offers the power to fleet managers to virtually set boundaries and receive alerts if a trailer crosses these boundaries. Such features help ensure that the trailers remain in their designated areas.

: A telematics system installed in trailers provides multiple security and safety features for protecting the contents of the trailer. Features, such as geofencing, offers the power to fleet managers to virtually set boundaries and receive alerts if a trailer crosses these boundaries. Such features help ensure that the trailers remain in their designated areas. Increase in Global Trade Activities : The rise in trade activities at regional, local, as well as international levels is projected to promote the demand for commercial vehicles for goods and product transportation. This directly propels the demand for trailer telematics, thus, creating new business opportunities in the market.

: The rise in trade activities at regional, local, as well as international levels is projected to promote the demand for commercial vehicles for goods and product transportation. This directly propels the demand for trailer telematics, thus, creating new business opportunities in the market. Record Keeping Feature for Improved Performance of Trailers: Telematics systems help streamline job dispatch, communication, and routing as well as transmit and record information about speed, driver conduct, and engine performance. These factors are further anticipated to aid in market expansion during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Rise in adoption of monitoring options for trailers is projected to boost market growth

Additional facilities such as humidity and temperature control in trailer telematics may accelerate market growth

Increase in practice of deployment of GPS sensors for tracking location in real time is projected to assist market development for trailer telematics during the forecast period

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is anticipated to hold dominant global market share during the forecast period on account of the presence of well-established players. Additionally, the presence of a strong trucking sector and stringent road safety rules are anticipated to help North America take a dominant position in the global market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to hold dominant global market share during the forecast period on account of the presence of well-established players. Additionally, the presence of a strong trucking sector and stringent road safety rules are anticipated to help North America take a dominant position in the global market during the forecast period. The market in Europe is projected to stand in close competition with the market in North America on account of a developed transportation sector. Stringent road safety laws and rapid adoption of advanced technologies are expected to help the Europe Trailer Telematics Market register notable growth in the next few years.

is projected to stand in close competition with the market in North America on account of a developed transportation sector. Stringent road safety laws and rapid adoption of advanced technologies are expected to help the Europe Trailer Telematics Market register notable growth in the next few years. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register a stable growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increased presence of major automobile manufacturers and OEMs in countries such as Japan and India. Development of the transportation industry in these nations is further anticipated to help the region register notable growth in the next few years.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global Trailer Telematics Market include

WBCO Corporation,

Verizon,

Truck-Lite Co.LLC.,

Trimble Inc.,

TomTom International B.V.,

Tirsan Solutions,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Philips Connect Technologies,

Omnitracs,

Novacom Services,

MiX Telematics,

Microlise,

Masternaut Limited,

Intel Corporation,

Inseego Corp.,

Delphi Technologies,

Continental AG,

CalAmp Corporation, and BPW Bergische Achsen KG.

Trailer Telematics Market Segmentation

Solutions & Services

Solutions Fleet Tracking & Monitoring Vehicle Tracking Dynamic Routing Predictive Maintenance Fuel Management Driver Management Driver Time Analysis Driver Behavior Assessment Driver Information System Safety and Compliance Insurance Telematics V2X Solutions Others

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Application

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Government & Utilities

Trailer Type

Dry Van

Flatbed Trailer

Refrigerated Trailer

Step Deck Trailer

Utility Trailer

Semi-trailer

Tilt-based trailer

Others

Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Country

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia & CIS

Spain

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

GCC

South Africa

Brazil

Mexico

