Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Training Insurance Professionals Becomes Easier with Expanded Verisk Program

Training Insurance Professionals Becomes Easier with Expanded Verisk Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ISO Education Program Now Available for Insurers to Self-Host Within Their Learning Management Systems

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an evolving insurance workforce, insurers can now more efficiently onboard, train and develop employees on critical ISO solutions, thanks to Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider. ISO, a Verisk business, announced today that participating insurers can now integrate over 140 e-learning courses from ISO Education as part of their existing subscription.

The ISO Education curriculum includes deep dives into ISO’s industry-leading insurance pricing solutions and policy programs and related products such as Mozart Forms Composer, Risk Analyzer and DataCube, created by the same subject matter experts who built and support them.

ISO Education has already helped train nearly 7,000 insurance professionals, resulting in more than 15,000 course enrollments. The new functionality allows insurers to centralize their training resources and better manage the progress of employees towards their learning goals. Five insurers have recently embraced the functionality, implementing over 110 courses—nearly 55 hours of instructional content—in their learning environments.

Supporting the insurance industry’s talent development, as retirements loom
Over the next 15 years, half of the current insurance workforce will retire, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s America Works Report. This “retirement cliff” will leave more than 400,000 open positions unfilled, as less than a quarter of the industry is under the age of 35, the report explains.

“The insurance workforce is in the midst of an unprecedented demographic transformation as workers retire and a new generation fills the ranks,” said Scott West, vice president and managing director of ISO Core Lines Customer Strategy. “Developing this new talent while ensuring current employees have the product knowledge they need of the ISO policy programs that help support their businesses can be a huge resource drain. By leveraging the new functionality, insurers can expand their training with efficiency and customize learning plans to meet their specific needs.”

In the past two years, enrollment in ISO Education has grown 78 percent and the number of courses in the curriculum has nearly doubled. Verisk will continue this aggressive investment in 2021 with new courses on ISO’s General Liability, Property, Personal Auto, and Personal Inland Marine programs, among others.

To learn more, please visit https://www.verisk.com/insurance/products/iso-education/

About Verisk 
Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Ali Krueger Herbert
[email protected]
551-204-6592

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.