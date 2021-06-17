Training Insurance Professionals Becomes Easier with Expanded Verisk Program

ISO Education Program Now Available for Insurers to Self-Host Within Their Learning Management Systems

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an evolving insurance workforce, insurers can now more efficiently onboard, train and develop employees on critical ISO solutions, thanks to Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider. ISO, a Verisk business, announced today that participating insurers can now integrate over 140 e-learning courses from ISO Education as part of their existing subscription.

The ISO Education curriculum includes deep dives into ISO’s industry-leading insurance pricing solutions and policy programs and related products such as Mozart Forms Composer, Risk Analyzer and DataCube, created by the same subject matter experts who built and support them.

ISO Education has already helped train nearly 7,000 insurance professionals, resulting in more than 15,000 course enrollments. The new functionality allows insurers to centralize their training resources and better manage the progress of employees towards their learning goals. Five insurers have recently embraced the functionality, implementing over 110 courses—nearly 55 hours of instructional content—in their learning environments.

Supporting the insurance industry’s talent development, as retirements loom

Over the next 15 years, half of the current insurance workforce will retire, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s America Works Report . This “retirement cliff” will leave more than 400,000 open positions unfilled, as less than a quarter of the industry is under the age of 35, the report explains.

“The insurance workforce is in the midst of an unprecedented demographic transformation as workers retire and a new generation fills the ranks,” said Scott West, vice president and managing director of ISO Core Lines Customer Strategy. “Developing this new talent while ensuring current employees have the product knowledge they need of the ISO policy programs that help support their businesses can be a huge resource drain. By leveraging the new functionality, insurers can expand their training with efficiency and customize learning plans to meet their specific needs.”

In the past two years, enrollment in ISO Education has grown 78 percent and the number of courses in the curriculum has nearly doubled. Verisk will continue this aggressive investment in 2021 with new courses on ISO’s General Liability, Property, Personal Auto, and Personal Inland Marine programs, among others.

