Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Release no. 26/2017

 

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

Name Ib Kunøe
Senior management employee’s position Chairman of the Board
ISIN code DK0010268366
Type of security Warrants
Nature of transaction  Granting
Trading date Granted 4 December 2017
Number of securities traded Granted 90,000 warrants
Market value (DKK) of securities traded The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 13.15.
Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.63, corresponding to a total value of DKK 146,700 for the granted warrants.

 

 

 

Name Jørgen Cadovius
Senior management employee’s position Deputy Chairman of the Board
ISIN code DK0010268366
Type of security Warrants
Nature of transaction  Granting
Trading date Granted 4 December 2017
Number of securities traded Granted 90,000 warrants
Market value (DKK) of securities traded The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 13.15.
Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.63, corresponding to a total value of DKK 146,700 for the granted warrants.

 

Name Sven Madsen
Senior management employee’s position Board member
ISIN code DK0010268366
Type of security Warrants
Nature of transaction  Granting
Trading date Granted 4 December 2017
Number of securities traded Granted 180,000 warrants
Market value (DKK) of securities traded The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 13.15.
Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.63, corresponding to a total value of DKK 293,400 for the granted warrants.

 

Name Peter Skov Hansen
Senior management employee’s position Board member
ISIN code DK0010268366
Type of security Warrants
Nature of transaction  Granting
Trading date Granted 4 December 2017
Number of securities traded Granted 90,000 warrants
Market value (DKK) of securities traded The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 13.15.
Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.63, corresponding to a total value of DKK 146,700 for the granted warrants.

 

 

 

Name Thomas Honoré
Senior management employee’s position CEO & President
ISIN code DK0010268366
Type of security Warrants
Nature of transaction  Granting
Trading date Granted 4 December 2017
Number of securities traded Granted 270,000 warrants
Market value (DKK) of securities traded The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 13.15.
Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.63, corresponding to a total value of DKK 440,100 for the granted warrants.

 

Name Hans Henrik Thrane
Senior management employee’s position Corporate CFO
ISIN code DK0010268366
Type of security Warrants
Nature of transaction  Granting
Trading date Granted 4 December 2017
Number of securities traded Granted 270,000 warrants
Market value (DKK) of securities traded The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 13.15.
Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.63, corresponding to a total value of DKK 440,100 for the granted warrants.

 

 

 

 

Ib Kunøe
Chairman
Columbus A/S
 		 Thomas Honoré
CEO & President
Columbus A/S
 
 
Translation: In the event of any inconsistency between this document and the Danish language version, the Danish language version shall be the governing version.

 

 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
