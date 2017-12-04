Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Release no. 26/2017
Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|Name
|Ib Kunøe
|Senior management employee’s position
|Chairman of the Board
|ISIN code
|DK0010268366
|Type of security
|Warrants
|Nature of transaction
|Granting
|Trading date
|Granted 4 December 2017
|Number of securities traded
|Granted 90,000 warrants
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded
|
The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 13.15.
Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.63, corresponding to a total value of DKK 146,700 for the granted warrants.
|Name
|Jørgen Cadovius
|Senior management employee’s position
|Deputy Chairman of the Board
|ISIN code
|DK0010268366
|Type of security
|Warrants
|Nature of transaction
|Granting
|Trading date
|Granted 4 December 2017
|Number of securities traded
|Granted 90,000 warrants
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded
|
The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 13.15.
Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.63, corresponding to a total value of DKK 146,700 for the granted warrants.
|Name
|Sven Madsen
|Senior management employee’s position
|Board member
|ISIN code
|DK0010268366
|Type of security
|Warrants
|Nature of transaction
|Granting
|Trading date
|Granted 4 December 2017
|Number of securities traded
|Granted 180,000 warrants
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded
|
The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 13.15.
Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.63, corresponding to a total value of DKK 293,400 for the granted warrants.
|Name
|Peter Skov Hansen
|Senior management employee’s position
|Board member
|ISIN code
|DK0010268366
|Type of security
|Warrants
|Nature of transaction
|Granting
|Trading date
|Granted 4 December 2017
|Number of securities traded
|Granted 90,000 warrants
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded
|
The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 13.15.
Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.63, corresponding to a total value of DKK 146,700 for the granted warrants.
|Name
|Thomas Honoré
|Senior management employee’s position
|CEO & President
|ISIN code
|DK0010268366
|Type of security
|Warrants
|Nature of transaction
|Granting
|Trading date
|Granted 4 December 2017
|Number of securities traded
|Granted 270,000 warrants
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded
|
The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 13.15.
Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.63, corresponding to a total value of DKK 440,100 for the granted warrants.
|Name
|Hans Henrik Thrane
|Senior management employee’s position
|Corporate CFO
|ISIN code
|DK0010268366
|Type of security
|Warrants
|Nature of transaction
|Granting
|Trading date
|Granted 4 December 2017
|Number of securities traded
|Granted 270,000 warrants
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded
|
The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 13.15.
Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.63, corresponding to a total value of DKK 440,100 for the granted warrants.
|
Ib Kunøe
Chairman
Columbus A/S
|
Thomas Honoré
CEO & President
Columbus A/S
|
|Translation: In the event of any inconsistency between this document and the Danish language version, the Danish language version shall be the governing version.
