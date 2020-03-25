TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results and Provides an Operations Update

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TSX: TNP) (NYSE American: TAT) (the “Company” or “TransAtlantic”) today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and provided an operations update. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.transatlanticpetroleum.com.

Summary

Estimated proved reserves as of December 31, 2019 were 10,670 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (“MBOE”), up 3% from 10,383 MBOE as of December 31, 2018. Estimated proved developed reserves as of December 31, 2019 were 6,004 MBOE, up 11% from 5,423 MBOE as of December 31, 2018. Estimated proved undeveloped reserves as of December 31, 2018 were 4,666 MBOE, down 6% from 4,960 MBOE as of December 31, 2018.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.5 million, down 253% from a loss of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and down 336% from net income of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss in 2019 was $5.4 million, down 3% from a loss of $5.2 million in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDAX in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $8.5 million, up 36% from $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and up 8% from $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.¹ Adjusted EBITDAX in 2019 was $39.2 million, up 6% from $37.1 million in 2018.

Total debt as of December 31, 2019 was $20.0 million, down 23.4% from $26.1 million as of September 30, 2019. Net debt as of December 31, 2019 was $10.3 million, down 11% from $11.6 million as of September 30, 2019.²

Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $16.5 million, up 6% from $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and up 12% from $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Revenues in 2019 were $67.4 million, down 5% from $70.8 million in 2018.

Average daily net sales volumes in the fourth quarter of 2019 were 2,763 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“BOEPD”), up 4% from 2,662 BOEPD in the third quarter of 2019 and down 8% from 3,016 BOEPD in the fourth quarter of 2018. Average daily net sales volumes for 2019 were 2,844 BOEPD, down 2% from 2,892 BOEPD in 2018.

Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $5.1 million, up 82% from $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and up 24% from $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Operating income for 2019 was $18.9 million, down 26% from $25.5 million in 2018.

¹ Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation at the end of the press release.

² Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure consisting of total debt as reflected on the Company’s balance sheet minus cash and cash equivalents as reflected on the Company’s balance sheet. For December 31, 2019, total debt was $20.0 million, and cash and cash equivalents was $9.7 million. For September 30, 2019, total debt was $26.1 million, and cash and cash equivalents was $14.5 million.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net Sales: Oil (MBBL) 245 237 271 Natural gas (MMCF) 53 47 44 Total net sales (MBOE) 254 245 278 Average net sales (BOEPD) 2,763 2,662 3,016 Realized Commodity Prices: Oil ($/BBL unhedged) $ 65.10 $ 60.12 $ 56.04 Oil ($/BBL hedged) $ 65.10 $ 60.12 $ 54.92 Natural gas ($/MCF) $ 5.98 $ 6.18 $ 6.06

Total revenues were $16.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $14.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $15.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The Company had a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.04 per share (basic and diluted), for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.02 per share (basic and diluted), for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and a net loss of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share (basic and diluted), for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Capital expenditures and seismic and corporate expenditures totaled $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $10.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDAX for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $8.5 million, as compared to $7.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $6.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

2019 Annual Results of Operations

Total revenues were $67.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $70.8 million for the year December 31, 2018. The Company had a net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.10 per share (basic and diluted), for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to a net loss of $5.2 million, or $0.10 per share (basic and diluted), for the year ended December 31, 2018. Capital expenditures and seismic and corporate expenditures totaled $31.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $23.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDAX for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $39.2 million, as compared to $37.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Decline in Oil Prices, Effect on Liquidity and Going Concern

During 2019, the Company repaid its $20.4 million term loan (the “2017 Term Loan”) under the Company’s general credit agreement (the “Credit Agreement”) with DenizBank, A.S. (“DenizBank”) in full in accordance with its terms. Additionally, the Company repaid its $10.0 million term loan (the “2018 Term Loan”) with DenizBank in full accordance with its terms. The Company also entered into a $20.0 million term loan (the “2019 Term Loan”) with DenizBank under the Credit Agreement. Each term loan is described in the Company’s periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Company’s primary sources of liquidity for 2019 were its cash and cash equivalents, cash flow from operations, and borrowings under the 2019 Term Loan. At December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $9.7 million, $2.9 million in long-term debt, $17.1 million in short-term debt and a working capital surplus of $2.0 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $9.9 million, no long-term debt, $22.0 million in short-term debt and a working capital surplus of $2.5 million at December 31, 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $20.0 million of debt and $46.1 million of 12% Series A Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”) outstanding.

On March 9, 2020, the Company unwound its commodity derivative contracts with respect to its future crude oil production. In connection therewith, the Company received approximately $6.5 million of proceeds, which the Company used to pay down the 2019 Term Loan. After the pay down, the Company had approximately $10.6 million outstanding under the 2019 Term Loan.

In March 2020, crude oil prices declined to approximately $25 per barrel for Brent crude as a result of market concerns about the economic impact from the coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as the ability of OPEC and Russia to agree on a perceived need to implement further production cuts in response to weaker worldwide demand. The current futures forward curve for Brent crude indicates that prices may continue at or near current prices for an extended time. As a result, the Company has reduced its planned capital expenditures to those necessary for production lease maintenance and those projecting a return on invested capital at current prices. In order to mitigate the impact of reduced prices on its 2020 cash flows and liquidity, the Company plans to implement cost reduction measures to reduce its operating costs and general and administrative expenses. In connection therewith, the Company intends to prioritize funding operating expenditures over general and administrative expenditures, whenever possible.

Notwithstanding these measures, there remain risks and uncertainties regarding the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenues at current oil prices to pay its debt obligations and accounts payable when due. As a result, there is substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

Reserves Update and Comparison

The following table summarizes net proved, probable, and possible reserves at December 31, 2019 and 2018:

2019 Reserves 2018 Reserves Oil and

Condensate

(Mbbl) Natural

Gas

(Mmcf) Total

(Mboe) Oil and

Condensate

(Mbbl) Natural

Gas

(Mmcf) Total

(Mboe) Reserves Category Proved reserves Proved developed 5,624 2,281 6,004 5,047 2,256 5,423 Proved undeveloped 4,635 185 4,666 4,929 184 4,960 Total proved 10,259 2,466 10,670 9,976 2,440 10,383 Probable reserves Probable developed 920 815 1,056 901 787 1,032 Probable undeveloped 6,292 30 6,297 4,847 30 4,852 Total probable 7,212 845 7,353 5,748 817 5,884 Possible reserves Possible developed 1,062 951 1,221 1,132 906 1,283 Possible undeveloped 5,680 33 5,686 5,072 32 5,077 Total possible 6,742 984 6,907 6,204 938 6,360

Estimates of reserves are inherently imprecise and are continually subject to revision based on production history, results of additional exploration and development, price changes, and other factors. For more information regarding estimates of reserves, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC.

Proved Reserves

At December 31, 2019, estimated proved reserves were 10,670 MBOE, an increase of 287 MBOE, or 3%, compared to 10,383 MBOE at December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily attributable to the discovery of 1,059 MBOE of productive pay in the Beloka formation in the Yeniev Field. This increase was partially offset by 1,038 MBOE for volumes sold during 2019.

Operational Update

Southeastern Turkey

Molla

During 2020, the Company plans to continue its recompletion, workover, and production optimization plans in its producing fields, including Bahar, Yeniev, Goksu, Pinar, Southeast Bahar, Catak, and Karagoz. Drilling additional wells will be dependent on oil prices.

Bahar Field

In the first quarter of 2020, the Company started construction of phase II electrification of the Bahar field to replace diesel generated power with gas generated power, which will be distributed to each well in the field. The phase II electrification is expected to be completed and operational in the second quarter of 2020.

Goksu Field

The Company whipstocked the Goksu-4H well in January 2020. The well was re-drilled to a total depth of 5,720 feet. Although the Company encountered high permeability in the Mardin formation, tests did not indicate commercial quantities of oil.

Arpatepe Field

In the first quarter of 2020, the Company started implementation of a full field waterflood of the Arpatepe field. The Company plans to recomplete four wells in the field as water injection wells and one well as a water source well. Additionally, the Company plans to build a central facility and gathering system to handle increased volumes.

Selmo

During 2020, the Company plans to continue its recompletion, workover, and production optimization operations in the Selmo field.

Bulgaria

The Company is currently evaluating future activity in Bulgaria.

Sale of Petrogas

On February 24, 2020, the Company sold the shares in its wholly-owned subsidiary Petrogas Petrol Gaz ve Petrokemya Urunleri Insaat Sanayive Ticaret A.S. (“Petrogas”), which held the Edirne, Dogu Adatepe, Adatepe, and Gocerler production leases (the “Petrogas Leases”) and 14 employees, to Reform Ham Petrol Dogal Gaz Arama Uretim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. in exchange for $1.5 million and a release of all plugging and abandonment obligations for 65 wells on the Petrogas Leases and certain former leases. During 2019, average production for the Petrogas Leases was approximately 500 MCF per day or 83 BOEPD.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Oil and natural gas sales $ 16,292 $ 15,409 $ 66,829 $ 70,268 Other 179 116 551 521 Total revenues 16,471 15,525 67,380 70,789 Costs and expenses: Production 3,298 2,789 11,674 10,769 Transportation costs 1,299 1,280 5,101 4,665 Exploration, abandonment and impairment – 8 6,267 401 Seismic and other exploration 97 149 330 489 General and administrative 3,538 5,057 11,785 14,719 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,048 3,386 13,227 14,059 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 56 50 213 174 Total costs and expenses 11,336 12,719 48,597 45,276 Operating income 5,135 2,806 18,783 25,513 Other (expense) income: Interest and other expense (2,656 ) (2,399 ) (10,667 ) (10,048 ) Interest and other income 171 240 947 1,082 (Loss) gain on commodity derivative contracts (936 ) 3,359 (966 ) (1,797 ) Foreign exchange loss (2,384 ) (3,305 ) (4,569 ) (10,292 ) Total other expense (5,805 ) (2,105 ) (15,255 ) (21,055 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (670 ) 701 3,528 4,458 Current income tax expense (476 ) (139 ) (3,119 ) (2,820 ) Deferred income tax expense (1,379 ) (1,277 ) (5,775 ) (6,854 ) Net loss (2,525 ) (715 ) (5,366 ) (5,216 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,492 ) 5,962 (5,326 ) (17,255 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (4,017 ) $ 5,247 $ (10,692 ) $ (22,471 ) Net loss per common share: Basic net loss per common share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 57,758 50,625 55,134 50,505 Diluted net loss per common share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 57,758 50,625 55,134 50,505





TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 33,203 $ 28,695 Net cash used in investing activities (30,830 ) (26,532 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,092 ) (6,636 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,504 ) (5,931 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ (223 ) $ (10,404 )





TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share data)

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,664 $ 9,892 Accounts receivable, net Oil and natural gas sales 13,299 12,912 Joint interest and other 1,218 982 Related party 561 878 Prepaid and other current assets 12,375 8,696 Note receivable – related party – 5,828 Inventory 7,091 5,167 Total current assets 44,208 44,355 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties (successful efforts method) Proved 167,948 163,006 Unproved 12,978 15,695 Equipment and other property 10,202 14,408 191,128 193,109 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (106,610 ) (105,850 ) Property and equipment, net 84,518 87,259 Other long-term assets: Other assets 3,827 986 Note receivable – related party 3,951 – Total other assets 7,778 986 Total assets $ 136,504 $ 132,600 LIABILITIES, SERIES A PREFERRED SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,555 $ 3,896 Accounts payable – related party 4,262 2,922 Accrued liabilities 15,244 13,073 Derivative liability 966 – Loans payable 17,143 22,000 Total current liabilities 42,170 41,891 Long-term liabilities: Asset retirement obligations 4,749 4,667 Accrued liabilities 10,370 7,259 Deferred income taxes 22,728 20,314 Loans payable 2,857 – Total long-term liabilities 40,704 32,240 Total liabilities 82,874 74,131 Commitments and contingencies Series A preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 100,000 shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $50 per share as of December 31, 2019 and 426,000 shares authorized; 426,000 shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $50 per share as of December 31, 2018 5,000 21,300 Series A preferred shares-related party, $0.01 par value, 821,000 shares authorized; 821,000 shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $50 per share as of December 31, 2019 and 495,000 shares authorized; 495,000 shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $50 per share as of December 31, 2018 41,050 24,750 Shareholders’ equity: Common shares, $0.10 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 52,413,588 shares and 50,319,156 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 6,223 5,241 Treasury shares (970 ) (970 ) Additional paid-in-capital 582,359 577,488 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (147,347 ) (142,021 ) Accumulated deficit (432,685 ) (427,319 ) Total shareholders’ equity 7,580 12,419 Total liabilities, Series A preferred shares and shareholders’ equity $ 136,504 $ 132,600





Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDAX (Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Net (loss) income $ (2,525 ) $ 1,070 $ (715 ) $ (5,366 ) $ (5,216 ) Adjustments: Interest and other income, net 2,485 2,399 2,159 9,720 8,966 Income tax expense 1,855 250 1,416 8,894 9,674 Exploration, abandonment, and impairment – 488 8 6,267 401 Seismic and other exploration expense 97 48 149 330 489 Foreign exchange loss 2,384 797 3,305 4,569 10,292 Share-based compensation expense 121 119 115 419 455 Loss (gain) on derivative contracts 936 (403 ) (3,359 ) 966 1,797 Cash settlements on commodity derivative contracts – – (302 ) – (4,012 ) Accretion of asset retirement obligation 56 56 50 213 174 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 3,048 3,021 3,386 13,227 14,059 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 8,457 $ 7,845 $ 6,212 $ 39,239 $ 37,079

Adjusted EBITDAX (“Adjusted EBITDAX”) is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net (loss) income plus interest and other income, net, income tax expense, exploration, abandonment, and impairment, seismic and other exploration expense, foreign exchange loss, share-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on derivative contracts, cash settlements on commodity derivative contracts, accretion of asset retirement obligation, depreciation, depletion, and amortization, and net other items.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDAX assists management and investors in comparing the Company’s performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation, depletion, and amortization, impairment of oil and natural gas properties, exploration expenses, and foreign exchange gains and losses among other items, which can vary significantly from period to period. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDAX as a financial measure to evaluate the Company’s operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for net income or income prepared in accordance with GAAP. Net income or income may vary materially from Adjusted EBITDAX. Investors should carefully consider the specific items included in the computation of Adjusted EBITDAX.

About TransAtlantic

The Company is an international oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The Company holds interests in developed and undeveloped properties in Turkey and Bulgaria.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements concerning the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, its drilling program, the evaluation of its prospects in Turkey and Bulgaria, the drilling, completion, and cost of wells, the production and sale of oil and natural gas, and the holding of an earnings conference call, as well as other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, and information about future events, conditions, exploration, production, results of operations, and performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; well development results; access to sufficient capital; market prices for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil products, including price changes resulting from coronavirus fears as well as oil oversupply concerns; estimates of reserves and economic assumptions; the ability to produce and transport natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil products, including price changes resulting from coronavirus fears as well as oil oversupply concerns; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; the effects of the coronavirus on our operations, demand for oil and natural gas as well as governmental actions in response to the coronavirus; economic conditions in the countries and provinces in which the Company carries on business, especially economic slowdowns; actions by governmental authorities; the unwinding of the Company’s hedges against a decline in the price of oil; receipt of required approvals; increases in taxes; legislative and regulatory initiatives relating to fracture stimulation activities; changes in environmental and other regulations; renegotiations of contracts; political uncertainty, including sanctions, armed conflicts, and actions by insurgent groups; outcomes of litigation; the negotiation and closing of material contracts; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Note on BOE

Barrels of oil equivalent, or BOE, are derived by the Company by converting natural gas to oil in the ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas (“MCF”) to one stock tank barrel, or 42 U.S. gallons liquid volume (“BBL”), of oil. A BOE conversion ratio of six MCF to one BBL is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation.

