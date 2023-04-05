BOSTON, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ), the RNA Oncology Company™ committed to more effectively treating cancer using RNA therapeutics, today announced that it has been awarded the third year of a Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the NIH to support the clinical evaluation of TTX-MC138, TransCode’s lead therapeutic candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The award totals nearly $871,000.

“We are honored that the NIH recognizes and continues to support our mission to overcome the obstacles of RNA delivery in oncology,” said Michael Dudley, President and Chief Executive Officer of TransCode. “We believe our TTX platform offers tremendous potential across a range of indications. Specifically, this third-year tranche of the SBIR grant will help fund the first-in-human study of our lead candidate, TTX-MC138, in patients with metastatic disease. We anticipate receiving Institutional Review Board approval shortly and commencing the clinical trial as soon as practical thereafter.”

TransCode’s proprietary TTX platform leverages an iron oxide nanoparticle as a novel, image-guided system that it believes will safely and efficiently deliver oligonucleotides to their intended RNA targets. TTX-MC138 targets micoRNA-10b, believed to drive metastatic disease. TTX-MC138 has been validated preclinically in multiple indications and has been shown to induce durable regressions of metastatic disease in murine models of disseminated breast and pancreatic cancer.

About TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.

TransCode is an RNA oncology company created on the belief that cancer can be effectively treated using RNA therapeutics. The Company has created a platform of drug candidates designed to target a variety of tumor types with the objective of significantly improving patient outcomes. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic cancer, which is believed to cause approximately 90% of all cancer deaths totaling over nine million per year worldwide. The Company believes that TTX-MC138 has the potential to produce regression without recurrence in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian and colon cancer, glioblastomas and others. Two of the Company’s other drug candidates, TTX-siPDL1 and TTX-siLIN28B, focus on treating tumors by targeting PD-L1 and LIN28B, respectively TransCode also has two indication-agnostic programs: TTX-RIGA, an RNA–based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I designed to activate an innate immune response in cancer; and TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9–based therapeutic platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes. TransCode is also developing TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines designed to activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells.

