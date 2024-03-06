Transcutaneous oximetry systems industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% during the period 2023-2032. This growth can be attributed to rising focus towards patient monitoring during diagnosis and treatment.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Transcutaneous Oximetry Systems Market size is projected to reach over USD 223 million by 2032. The growing awareness about the benefits of early detection and management of oxygen levels, coupled with the expansion of healthcare infrastructure will accelerate the industry progression from 2024 to 2032.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5829

Healthcare providers and patients are increasingly recognizing the importance of monitoring oxygen levels for various medical conditions. Additionally, the availability of advanced healthcare facilities and the emphasis on improving patient outcomes are driving the adoption of transcutaneous oximetry systems. For instance, in June 2023, the U.S. FDA announced approval for the Owlet’s pulse-oximetry device, designed as a sock for offering oxygen and pulse monitoring capabilities for home use.

Diabetic foot ulcers to capture high interest

The transcutaneous oximetry systems market value from diabetic foot ulcers application segment will achieve remarkable share of the transcutaneous oximetry systems industry by 2032. This is primarily due to the rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide, leading to an increased incidence of diabetic foot ulcers. Transcutaneous oximetry systems play a crucial role in assessing tissue oxygenation levels for aiding the management and treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. With growing emphasis on early detection and prevention of complications in diabetic patients, the demand for transcutaneous oximetry systems is expected to further amplify.

ASCs to record higher presence

The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment in the transcutaneous oximetry systems market will gain considerable remuneration by 2032, attributed to the increasing number of surgeries performed and the rising requirement of continuous monitoring of patient oxygen levels. Transcutaneous oximetry systems provide non-invasive and real-time oxygen monitoring, emerging as essential tools in ASCs. Additionally, the rising demand for outpatient procedures, cost-effectiveness, and convenience offered by these healthcare settings.

Asia Pacific to witness substantial product demand

Asia Pacific transcutaneous oximetry systems market will capture a noteworthy CAGR between 2023 and 2032, fueled by the rapidly growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, and the rising healthcare expenditure. The expanding healthcare infrastructure in the region is leading to the growing awareness about non-invasive monitoring technologies. The surging efforts by key industry players on market expansion and product innovations.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5829

Transcutaneous oximetry systems Market Players

Key players, including Cephalon, Perimed AB, Advin Health Care, Medicap Homecare GmBH, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are some of the leading players operating in the transcutaneous oximetry systems industry. These firms are investing in research activities to introduce advanced systems with improved accuracy, user-friendliness, and portability to cater to the evolving needs of healthcare providers.

For instance, in April 2023, Maxtec obtained the U.S. FDA approval for its latest oxygen and pressure monitor device in a bid to expand its offerings in the healthcare market.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Transcutaneous oximetry systems industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Channel type trends

2.5 Application trends

2.6 End-use trends

Chapter 3 Transcutaneous Oximetry Systems Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of peripheral vascular disorders and wound healing disorders

3.2.1.2 Rising focus towards patient monitoring during diagnosis and treatment

3.2.1.3 Technological advancements

3.2.1.4 Surging awareness regarding use of transcutaneous oximetry systems for preterm infants

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Stringent regulatory policies

3.2.2.2 High cost of transcutaneous oximetry systems

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By channel type

3.3.2 By application

3.3.4 By end use

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Pricing analysis, 2022

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.7 Technology landscape

3.8 Future market trends

3.9 Gap analysis

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: [email protected] Read More News @ https://ibmag.com