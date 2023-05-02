Transdermal Drug Delivery System industry is anticipated to register 8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to growing demand for non-invasive drug delivery system.

The transdermal drug delivery system market value is likely to cross USD 61 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

A commendable rise in the adoption of transdermal patches among patients for pain-free administration of drugs will favor market trends by 2032. An increasing number of patients opting for self-administration of drugs at home will further escalate market progress. Also, the introduction of novel drug delivery systems in the market by renowned and new players will create a favorable development outlook for the transdermal drug delivery system industry.

Transdermal semisolids to become popular due to their proven efficacy and safety

Transdermal drug delivery system market from the transdermal semisolids segment to exhibit 7.5% CAGR by 2032. Semisolids are further divided into gels, ointment, and spray. Transdermal drug delivery systems offer several benefits, including reduced inter-patient variability of drug doses, improved efficacy, and enhanced safety, among others, which have favored their adoption in recent years and may continue doing so in the coming years as well.

Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Size By Type (Transdermal Patches {Drug-In-Adhesive Patches, Matrix Patches, Reservoir Membrane Patches, Microneedle Patches}, Transdermal Semisolids {Gels, Ointments, Sprays}) By Application (Pain Management, Hormonal Applications, Central Nervous System Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases) By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032

Mounting burden of brain-related diseases to drive product adoption in central nervous system disorders applications

Transdermal drug delivery system market from the central nervous system disorders application segment to witness 8.5% CAGR by 2032. The transdermal drug delivery system is an effective alternative to the conventional method of using drugs for central nervous system diseases. The development of transdermal-based nutraceuticals will offer the benefit of improved solubility, enhanced bioavailability, and targeted administration of drugs in brain-related diseases, among others, which will help propel segment gains by 2032.

Consistent technological expansions to drive product demand across clinics

Transdermal drug delivery system from the clinics segment reached above USD 4 billion in 2022. Growing emphasis on the adoption of transdermal drug delivery systems across clinical settings will accelerate market progress. Moreover, the integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as mechanical arrays or microneedle arrays, will enhance market performance.

Flourishing healthcare sector to bolster industry progression across Europe

Europe transdermal drug delivery system market to garner USD 16 billion by 2032. Increasing R&D spending by key market players to innovate and launch new products is expected to spur product demand across the region. Furthermore, the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure in Europe and enhanced health awareness will accelerate market expansion.

Escalating drug approvals to strengthen the competitive landscape

Notable players in the transdermal drug delivery system industry are Novartis, Mylan, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., UCB, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Corium, Inc., Micropoint Technologies, Sparsha Pharma International Pvt. Ltd., and Luye Pharma.

