TRANSDEV AND LANTA EMBARK ON NEW PARTNERSHIP

LANtaVan Transdev ready to operate LANtaVan service

Chicago, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starting on July 1, 2022, Transdev launches its new partnership with the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANta).

The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority was founded in 1972. The transit agency provides public, fixed-route bus service throughout the Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylvania, including the cities of Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton. 2022 marks LANta’s 50th anniversary.

As part of their new partnership, Transdev is contracting for both Lehigh and Northampton Counties and Carbon Transit. The maintenance and operations of LANtaVan paratransit services and Carbon Transit (CT) Services (fixed route and paratransit) includes the management of 99 vehicles and 109 team members. This translates to approximately 350,000 trips for LANtaVan and 35,000 trips for CT. Carbon Transit is administered by the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority as a division of LANta.

“Throughout our procurement process, we were impressed with Transdev’s thorough training programs, operating procedures and use of technology,” said LANta Executive Director, Owen O’Neil. “We look forward to our new partnership.”

“This is another outstanding opportunity for Transdev to partner with an excellent transit agency. We are excited to work with LANta to provide safe, reliable, professional service to the Lehigh and Northampton communities and customers,” said Bill Spraul, Transdev’s regional vice president for their south central region. “We are looking forward to showcasing our technology offerings, along with our expertise and experience, that we are confident will significantly improve the LANta service once implemented. Our new partnership with LANta is another testament to our commitment to safety, service and sustainability,” concluded Spraul.

About Transdev:

Transdev is the largest private-sector provider of multiple modes of public transportation in the United States, including operations of bus, rail, streetcar, paratransit, autonomous vehicle, and shuttle services. Cities, counties, airports, companies and universities across the world contract with Transdev to operate their transportation systems. Our goal is to help clients provide mobility solutions that are available to all riders and are appealing, convenient, integrated networks that people actively choose to ride. Our purpose is to empower the freedom to move with safe, reliable and innovative solutions that serve the common good. In cities across the U.S., we’re helping our clients move toward integrating public transit into the city’s lifeblood, circulating and connecting people to the places they care about. We are a global company operating in 18 countries on six continents. Our U.S. headquarters is based near Chicago, Illinois. www.transdevna.com

Attachment

LANtaVan

CONTACT: Joelle Rockwood Transdev U.S. 630-430-9042 joelle.rockwood@transdev.com