Chicago, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starting June 1, 2023, Transdev will launch its new partnership with the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (LYNX) to operate its ACCESS LYNX paratransit service.

Currently, the ACCESS LYNX paratransit program provides approximately 2,100 scheduled passenger trips daily, across the three Counties of Seminole, Orange, and Osceola.

As part of their new partnership, Transdev will be responsible for the operations, maintenance, dispatch, scheduling, road supervision, and overall management of the contract on behalf of ACCESS LYNX. This includes 200 vehicles and 330 employees.

“Due to an accelerated start-up timeline of four weeks, our Transdev teams have mobilized quickly and have worked closely with the ACCESS LYNX team and our subcontracting partners to address community stakeholders, union, and current employees’ needs in preparation for the June 1 launch,” says WC Pihl, Transdev’s senior vice president of business development. “I couldn’t be more proud of our team and partners, and how they all came together under this tight transition timeline. We are excited to work with ACCESS LYNX to provide safe, reliable, and innovative solutions to the Central Florida communities and its paratransit customers,” Pihl added.

“After an exhaustive competitive procurement process, we have awarded the operations and maintenance of the paratransit contract to Transdev. We are already building a strong relationship in our work with them to ensure a smooth transition for all of our customers. The good news is the majority of the new ACCESS LYNX team members will be transitioning and will be familiar faces to our customers. We look forward to this partnership while providing this valued service for our community,” said Tiffany Homler Hawkins, CEO of LYNX.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for Transdev to partner with an industry leading transit agency. We are committed to bringing transparency, accountability, reliability, and efficiency to the ACCESS LYNX services and our passengers,” said Bill Spraul, Transdev’s regional vice president for their south central region. “Our operations approach will build a positive employee culture and be backed by our proven experience and resources. Through our commitment to safety, service, and sustainability, we look forward to elevating the passenger experience, establishing deep community connections, and increasing the confidence customers have in ACCESS LYNX,” concluded Spraul.

About Transdev:

As an operator and global integrator of mobility, Transdev – The mobility company – empowers freedom to move every day thanks to safe, reliable, and innovative solutions that serve the common good. We are proud to deliver safe, efficient, easy-to-use, and environmentally-friendly transportation services that connect people and communities. Our approach is rooted in long-term partnerships with businesses and public authorities, and in the relentless pursuit of the safest and most innovative mobility solutions. We are a team of people serving people, and mobility is what we do. In the US, we operate multiple modes such as bus, rail, paratransit, non-emergency medical transport, autonomous vehicles, shuttles, and vehicle maintenance services in 46 states, plus DC and Puerto Rico. Globally, we have a team of 101,000 across 19 countries. Our U.S. headquarters is based near Chicago, Illinois. www.TransdevNA.com

CONTACT: Joelle Rockwood Transdev U.S. 6304309042 joelle.rockwood@transdev.com Matt Friedman LYNX 4072546206 mfriedman@golynx.com