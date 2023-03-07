New Transdev U.S. Map Transdev Locations Across 43 States

Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transdev Group, the world leader in mobility with operations in 19 countries, has completed the acquisition of First Transit, one of the largest private-sector operators of mobility solutions in North America. After receiving all necessary regulatory approvals in the U.S. and in Canada, Transdev and First Transit now officially form part of the same company.

This transaction, announced on October 26, 2022, makes Transdev the leading operator of safe, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly public transportation services, in the United States and in Canada, across a variety of transit modes, including fixed route bus systems, paratransit, shuttle services, rail, light rail and fleet maintenance.

With the North American public transit market expected to benefit from steady growth over the next five years – and stronger prospects for paratransit, shuttle services and fixed route bus systems – Transdev is confident that these tailwinds will support a significant growth of its business in the region. With complementary business activities and geographical footprints both in the U.S. and Canada, and limited client overlap, this strategic move will be a positive step for our passengers and clients, with an offer enriched by the know-how of the teams of both companies.

With this transaction, Transdev is enhancing its ability to support public transit agencies in the U.S. and Canada in their energy transition towards decarbonization and the increased deployment of zero emission vehicle fleets. To date, Transdev operates or maintains more than 400 zero-emission electric vehicles in North America, with an additional 70 vehicles on order.

Transdev has extensive expertise in the fields of zero emission and electric bus fleets since 2015, with the group set to operate a global fleet of 3,000 electric vehicles worldwide by year-end 2023.

This strategic move is fully aligned with Transdev Group’s “Moving Green” global decarbonization strategy, deployed globally across its operations, which targets a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per kilometer and a 50% increase in alternative fuel on bus and coach fleets (gas, biogas, biofuels, electric, hydrogen) between 2018 and 2030.

Thierry Mallet, Chairman and CEO of Transdev Group, stated: “The acquisition of First Transit is a major strategic milestone for Transdev, significantly reinforcing our group’s competitive position in North America. By combining our strengths, our expertise, our local presence and our common values, we now become the leading operator of safe, affordable and eco-friendly public transportation services in both the U.S. and in Canada. Today, I am very proud and honored to welcome all our new colleagues into the Transdev Group.”

Transdev will now provide some 400 million passenger trips annually in North America, generating combined revenues of $2.6 billion (USD). The combined company will operate, manage, and maintain more than 440 sites in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and six Canadian provinces

for communities, schools, universities, airports, and businesses. The combined company will employ more than 35,000 people, with a fleet of more than 20,000 vehicles (owned or operated) and will maintain an additional fleet of some 39,000 vehicles and equipment across the United States, through a dedicated division.

As a result of this transaction, Transdev will reinforce its position as the world’s leading mobility group, with 2022 pro-forma group sales of €9.1 billion and a global staff of over 100,000 dedicated employees. This new scope will result in a rebalancing of Transdev’s business towards its international activities.

Starting today, the combined operations are now led, in the U.S., by Laura Hendricks, CEO of Transdev U.S. based in Lombard, Illinois and, in Canada, by Arthur Nicolet, CEO of Transdev Canada, based in Brossard, Québec.

In order to unite all employees around the strength of a single brand and ensuring one face to the customer, all of First Transit’s operations in the United States and Canada[1] will now be operated under the Transdev brand.

The Transdev and First Transit teams share common values for the provision of safe, reliable and innovative mobility solutions and are committed to operating sustainable public transit for all passengers, contributing to the communities they are serving. Furthermore, the values of diversity, equity and inclusion, as an employer and business partner, are enriched by strong complementary cultures which will provide the energy to drive Transdev forward and to make the difference. This, combined with the group’s international footprint, will bring many opportunities for Transdev in 2023 and beyond.

Transdev funds this acquisition with the signature of its first sustainability-linked loan in USD with its core banks to showcase the ambition of Transdev’s CSR strategy.

About Transdev:

As an operator and global integrator of mobility, Transdev – The mobility company – empowers freedom to move every day thanks to safe, reliable and innovative solutions that serve the common good. We are proud to provide 11 million passenger trips on average every day thanks to efficient, easy to use and environmentally-friendly transportation services that connect people and communities. Our approach is rooted in long-term partnerships with businesses and public authorities, and in the relentless pursuit of the safest and most innovative mobility solutions. We are a team of people serving people, and mobility is what we do. Transdev is jointly held by Caisse des Dépôts Group (66%) and the Rethmann Group (34%). In 2021, with some 82,000 employees in 18 countries, Transdev generated total revenues of €7 billion. For more information: www.transdev.com

[1] With the exception of some B2B activities in Alberta.

