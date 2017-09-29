TRANSDIGM GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against TransDigm Group Incorporated – (TDG)

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 10, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 10, 2016 and March 21, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

TransDigm and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company’s unethical and/or illegal business practices artificially inflated growth and profitability and was not sustainable; (ii) the Company utilized shell distributors to make noncompetitive government bids appear competitive; (iii) the Company’s subsidiary entities failed to list it as a parent and/or controlling entity when submitting for government bids; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, TransDigm’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

