DENVER, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transeo, the leading platform for connecting work-based learning opportunities to K-12 schools, named Cecilia Retelle Zywicki as CEO. Zywicki was most recently COO of PresenceLearning and SRC, respectively. Prior to that, she co-founded and was the COO at Ranku. Both PresenceLearning and Ranku were acquired for undisclosed amounts.

Zywicki has more than a decade of experience leading, scaling, and building education companies. As COO of PresenceLearning, she built a scaled organization that leveraged technology to deliver high-quality online therapy solutions for children with diverse needs. Before that, Zywicki co-founded the software company Ranku in 2013, which built two-sided marketplaces for state systems to increase student enrollment. It also included recruitment and predictive analytics software before being acquired by John Wiley & Sons in 2016.

Zywicki has spent her career focused on upskilling the workforce after starting at the Chamber of Commerce and receiving her Juris Doctor from the University of Denver and Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education from the University of Minnesota – where she played ice hockey, twice appearing in the Frozen Four.

“On behalf of the Transeo team, I want to thank Don Fraynd and David Schuler for their many years of leadership. They helped us go from an idea to a mission-critical tool for school districts that continues to enable student experiences across the country,” said Jimmy McDermott, CTO and Co-Founder of Transeo. “Cecilia has a vast array of experiences that make her a perfect fit for Transeo’s next stage, including the successful sale of an EdTech startup and policy work at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. I am confident she will take us to the next level and help Transeo pursue its mission of building the operating system of work-based learning so that all students have the opportunity to illuminate their post-secondary pathway.”

“Transeo has a powerful mission to unlock work-based learning opportunities for students. I’m excited to lead the company through its upcoming stage of expansion, allowing us to impact even more students and enhance our unparalleled platform to accommodate large-scale growth,” said Zywicki. “I am equally motivated by the school district leaders who have provided these pathways and opportunities for students through spreadsheets to leverage the software and give them time back. Simultaneously, by leveling the opportunity gap, we will help to address the skills gap that employers throughout the country are feeling daily.”

About Transeo

Transeo is transforming student readiness and opportunities with a first-of-its-kind work-based learning operating system that empowers students and supports educators. The world-class platform is quickly becoming a household requirement for innovative K-12 districts. Transeo plans to continue to invest in and expand its technology platform to meet the needs of schools and corporations as the platform of choice for work-based learning.

Investors in the company include Osage Venture Partners, Wintrust Ventures, and SSC Venture Partners.

For more information, visit https://gotranseo.com/.

