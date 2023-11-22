Newly Formed Atreus Technologies, LLC, a Small Business Association Mentor Protégé Program Joint Venture, Aims to Elevate Technology Leading Defense and Aerospace Solutions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Solutions, Inc. (Kratos), a subsidiary of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets, and ReLogic Research, Inc., are proud to announce the formation of Atreus Technologies, LLC, a Small Business Association Mentor Protégé Program joint venture. A visionary collaboration between these two companies, Atreus Technologies was created to rapidly and cost effectively deliver leading edge technology and innovation tailored specifically for our valued customers in the defense and aerospace sectors.

Atreus, the son of Kratos, was the inspiration for the name chosen for this strategic partnership that embodies the formidable strength, unwavering determination and forward-thinking innovation that both Kratos and ReLogic Research are renowned for within their respective fields. Atreus Technologies’ core objective is to harness the combined strengths of both companies to provide groundbreaking solutions addressing the evolving needs of our Nation’s Warfighters. Kratos utilizes proven, leading-edge technology, not unproven, bleeding edge technology, to rapidly develop and field relevant products, software and systems in support of National Security priorities. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and Kratos’ leading technology approaches also reduce program and initiative cost, risk and schedule. This methodology will similarly be executed at Atreus.

Charles Farmer, Senior Vice President at Kratos, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “I am incredibly excited to embark on this mentor protégé joint venture with ReLogic Research. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our journey, promising a future filled with innovation, mutual growth, and shared success. I am eager to see the remarkable outcomes of this partnership.”

“Our collaboration with Kratos in the creation of Atreus Technologies underscores our dedication to providing exceptional solutions,” stated Chandler Wicks, CEO of ReLogic Research. “I am excited for this partnership to deliver uniquely packaged, high-quality, timely, and customer focused solutions.”

Atreus Technologies is committed to providing excellent support, pursuing innovative opportunities, including research and development projects, providing cutting edge technology and solutions, and contract offerings within the defense and aerospace sectors, all with the goal of enhancing our customers’ capabilities and missions.

About ReLogic Research:

With primary focus in the aerospace and defense sector, the ReLogic team supports a variety of Department of Defense and Department of Energy customers. ReLogic Research is an 8(a) certified small business with core competencies in hypersonic system testing and design, advanced materials and advanced manufacturing applications, including automated and adaptive manufacturing processes. As an agile small business, ReLogic provides affordable and on‐time solutions at the intersection of next‐gen materials and advanced methods. ReLogic is committed to investing resources to solve our nations’ and its allies’ toughest problems, on-time, and at an affordable cost.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a Technology Company that develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products and solutions for United States National Security, our allies and global commercial enterprises. At Kratos, Affordability is a Technology, and Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology is rapidly brought to market – at a low cost – with actual products, systems and technologies rather than slide decks or renderings. Through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive, internally funded research and streamlined development processes, Kratos is focused on being First to Market with our solutions, well in advance of competition. Kratos is the recognized Technology Disruptor in our core market areas, including Space and Satellite Communications, Cyber Security and Warfare, Unmanned Systems, Rocket and Hypersonic Systems, Next-Generation Jet Engines and Propulsion Systems, Microwave Electronics, C5ISR and Virtual and Augmented Reality Training Systems. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 25, 2022, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

