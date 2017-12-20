Transformer Report – Power and Distribution Transformer Markets: 2017 Edition

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Transformer Report – Power and Distribution Transformer Market Edition 6 ” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

This is the 6th edition of the StatPlan Transformer Report. The report sizes demand for power and distribution transformers in base year 2017 and forecasts sales from 2018 to 2022.

The report contains comprehensive quantitative data and qualitative analysis of the transformer markets, globally and for all regions and countries.

The markets for power and distribution transformers in 2017 in regions and major countries are analysed, with sales and the installed base by type of transformer and ownership. In an historical record, the six StatPlan Transformer Surveys are compared, with the installed base by type of transformer and ownership from 2012 to 2017.

The report predicts market trends in volume and value from 2017 to 2022, with the factors affecting price; input costs for raw materials, labour, energy and production capacity. Transformer production capacity is assessed in MVA by country and major manufacturer. Production capacity in tonnes and manufacturers of electrical steel are analysed. Market shares in value of the leading transformer manufacturers are listed. The changing landscape of generation and the networks with the growth of DER and renewables, energy efficiency, logistics, electrification and other issues are identified and discussed, with commentary on the impact on transformers.

1 . Transformer Sales In MVA and Ex-Factory Cost $

Sales in base year 2017, forecast in MVA and in nominal $, annually from 2018 to 2022

By region and 124 countries, in MVA and $ value

Country sales analysis in MVA by Power Transformer/Distribution Transformer

2. Transformer Sales Compared at Ex-Factory Cost & Installed Cost $

Sales in base year 2017 and forecast to 2022 By region

3. Market Shares

Global market shares in value for major transformer manufacturers.

4. Generator and Transformer Installed Base Analysis

Base year 2017, transformer type

By region and 124 countries

By type – GSU, Power Network Transformer, Distribution Network Transformer

Power generation capacity MW

Transformer capacity MVA, number of transformers, kVA per transformer

Power transformers by ownership – Generator, Utility, Industry

Distribution transformers by ownership – Generator, Utility, Industry

5. PPI (Producer Price Index) Trend, Factors Impacting Price

PPI trends and the following factors impacting prices are analysed.

Demand for transformers, market and industry trends

Production capacity – surplus/shortage

Input prices of raw materials, energy, labour and future trends

The economic and financial climate

6. The Transformation Process; GSU, Power and Distribution Transformers

Transformers are needed at any stage where the voltage changes up or down. The stages and parameters are mapped as power is stepped up from generating plant to the high voltage transmission grid, down to medium voltage distribution grid and down to low voltage end user.

7. Transformer : Generator Capacity Ratios – MVA : MW

By region and 124 countries –

By type – GSU, Power Network Transformer, Distribution Network Transformer

8. Transformer Production Capacity and Manufacturers

Production capacity is assessed, for transformer manufacturers and for electrical steel, for different regions and countries and surplus capacity identified, with its effect on prices. Manufacturers of both are listed with global shares of production capacity.

9. N-1, N-2, 2N, 2N+1 – Standards Of Redundancy

The number of transformers used in a network has to take outages into account. In the various parts of a network different degrees of redundancy are applied to achieve a cost-effective standard of security, usually N-1 or N-2 (the ability to operate without loss of service even after the failure of one (or two) key component(s) in the grid). Large power transformers are costly custom built items and no two are the same so spares cannot be stored, whereas MV distribution transformers are commodity items and are kept in stock by distributors and this affects contingency planning. Redundancy is discussed and different standards defined.

10. Long Term Demand Cycle 1900-2050

The long term demand cycle depends on new build and replacement. Power transformers commonly have 40 year lives and with modern life extension can last even longer so the replacement cycle is a long term issue. To determine the demand cycle it is necessary to chart the growth of the transformer fleet over many decades. StatPlan has charted this since 1900 and the cycle is plotted to determine the demand cycle over 150 years, from 1900 to 2050. The long term de- mand cycle is not the same as the short term sales forecast.

11. The Point Of Connection, Central and Distributed Generation

The generating mixture is changing and two aspects will impact on the transformer stock; increases in distributed power and in renewables. The non-hydro renewable capacity consist mainly of wind power and solar PV, which have grown rapidly in the last two decades. They will affect trans- formers because the power generated enters the grid at different points and at different voltages.

12. Smart Transformers

The aging power grid, increasing energy demands, spiraling cost of generating electricity and its cost on the environment all point toward the need for a smart grid. Transformers serve as a hub for collection and distribution of energy and are key components of a smart grid.

13. MEPS and Energy Efficiency

Losses in transmission and distribution networks constitute the single biggest loss in any electricity system and 70% of these losses occur in the distribution network. Government regulations and programmes to reduce losses with energy efficient distribution transformers are outlined for dif- ferent regions, with analysis of the amorphous distribution transformer industry and uptake.

14. Logistics

Power transformers can be the size of a house and weigh 400-500 tons. They often have to be transported large distances over difficult terrain with poor roads, underpasses and overpasses and limited load weight limits. Logistics problems and solutions are discussed together with their implications for transformers and similar large items of capital equipment.

15. Electrification

Electrification rates around the world vary considerably and these are charted, with their impact on electrical markets.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1. The Power And Distribution Transformer Market

2. The Growth Of The World’s Transformer Fleeet Six Statplan Surveys, Editions 1 – 6

3. North American Transformer Market

4. European Transformer Markets

5. CIS Transformer Market

6. Middle East And Africa Transformer Markets

7. Asia Pacific Transformer Markets

8. Lac Transformer Markets

9. The Value Chain – From Materials To Capex

10. Transformer Sales At Retail Price And Installed Cost

11. Utility, Gsu & Industrial Power And Distribution Transformer Installed Capacity, Numbers And Average Distribution Transformer Kva Per Unit

12. Network Transformer Layout

13. The Long-Term Demand Cycle 1900-2050

14. Transformer: Generator Ratios – Mva: Mw

15. Smart Transformers

16. N-1 Standard, N-2 And 2N, Redundancy And Replacement

17.Price Trends And Factors Driving Transformer Prices

18. The Point Of Connection, Central And Distributed Generation And Voltage

19. Meps – Minimum Energy Performance Standards

20. Energy Efficiency And High Efficiency Transformers – Meps

21. Transformer Production Capacity Manufacturing Capacity, Global And By Region

22. Global Market Share Power And Distribution Transformers, Value, 2017

23. Logistics

24. Electrification

