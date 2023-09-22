[219 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Atopic Eczema Treatment Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 10 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 13 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 7.14% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., GALDERMA LABORATORIES, L.P., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Incyte Corporation, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company (Dermira), LEO Pharma Inc., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Atopic Eczema Treatment Market – By Drug Class (Biologics And PDE4 Inhibitors), By Route Of Administration (Topical, Injectable, And Oral), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Atopic Eczema Treatment Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 10 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 13 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.14% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Atopic Eczema Treatment? How big is the Atopic Eczema Treatment Industry?

Report Overview:

The global atopic eczema treatment market size was evaluated at $10 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $13 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 7.14% between 2023 and 2030.

Atopic eczema is a form of eczema that affects the skin and causes it to become dry, cracked, and itchy. In addition, atopic eczema can be treated, and the treatment itself is referred to as a comprehensive strategy for the treatment of atopic eczema. Rehydrating the skin using ointments and topical steroids is part of the treatment for atopic eczema, which also aims to relieve inflammation and itching caused by the condition. The condition has aspects that are controllable, such as inhalant and food allergies, as well as aspects that are not modifiable, such as inherited characteristics.

Global Atopic Eczema Treatment Market: Growth Factors

An increase in the number of people suffering from skin conditions is expected to drive global market trends over the next few years.

The demand for treatment for atopic eczema has been stoked by an increase in the number of cases of skin disorders found in both children and adults as well as the necessity of properly addressing these diseases. The expansion of the global market for atopic eczema treatment will be further driven by a jump in the level of knowledge among individuals regarding the treatment of the illness. The size of the market in every region of the world will increase as a result of advantageous government programs and promotions pertaining to the treatment of skin disorders. The global market trends will be driven by an increase in the utilization of medications such as antibiotics and corticosteroids in the treatment of eczema.

In the years ahead, encouraging compensation policies will be the primary factor driving the growth of the market in every region of the world. In the years to come, the introduction of new products is projected to play a significant role in driving growth in the global market. For instance, in the first half of 2022, Sanofi S.A., a major healthcare company located in France, launched dupilumab for the treatment of atopic eczema in children aged between 6 months and 5 years old. The drug gained the go-ahead from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States. These kinds of moves almost certainly will increase the size of the worldwide market in the years to come.

The Challenges Facing the Atopic Eczema Treatment Market

An increase in the costs of skin order treatments has the potential to impede the expansion of the global industry over the forecast period.

An increase in the cost of treatment has the potential to slow the expansion of the atopic eczema treatment sector around the world. Long-term therapy and frequent hospital visits may prove to be cumbersome and burdensome for patients, which may result in a decrease in demand across the global business.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 13 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.14% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., GALDERMA LABORATORIES, L.P., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Incyte Corporation, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company (Dermira), LEO Pharma Inc., and others. Key Segment By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Atopic Eczema Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for the treatment of atopic eczema can be broken down into three categories: drug class, route of administration, and area.

The global market for the treatment of atopic eczema may be broken down into two different groups based on the pharmacological class: biologics and PDE4 inhibitors. In addition, the biologics category, which accounted for almost half of the total revenue share of the global market in 2022, is anticipated to record the highest CAGR over the course of the following years. It’s possible that the capacity of biologics to target skin inflammations is what’s driving the rise of this sector in the timeframe that’s been projected.

The global market for atopic eczema treatments may be broken down into three distinct segments: injectable, topical, and oral. These divisions are based on the method of administration. In addition, the injectable sector, which accounted for a significant proportion of the global industry’s revenue share in 2022, is anticipated to take the lead in the global market throughout the course of the analysis period. Injectable medications like dupilumab are becoming increasingly popular, while ruxolitinib and tofacitinib are being used extensively in the treatment of a wide variety of skin conditions, including eczema. These factors may have contributed to the growth of this particular market segment throughout the course of the evaluation period.

The global Atopic Eczema Treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Drug Class

Biologics

PDE4 Inhibitors

By Route of Administration

Topical

Injectable

Oral

Atopic Eczema Treatment Market – By Drug Class (Biologics And PDE4 Inhibitors), By Route Of Administration (Topical, Injectable, And Oral), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Atopic Eczema Treatment market include –

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

GALDERMA LABORATORIES

L.P.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Incyte Corporation

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company (Dermira)

LEO Pharma Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Atopic Eczema Treatment market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.14% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Atopic Eczema Treatment market size was valued at around US$ 10 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 13 billion by 2030.

The global atopic eczema treatment market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast timeline owing to the rise in the incidences of skin diseases in children and adult populations and the need for effectively curing them.

In terms of drug class, the biologics segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the route of administration, the injectable segment is expected to dominate the segmental growth over the assessment timeline.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific atopic eczema treatment industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Atopic Eczema Treatment industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Atopic Eczema Treatment Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Atopic Eczema Treatment Industry?

What segments does the Atopic Eczema Treatment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Atopic Eczema Treatment Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to retain a dominating position in the global Atopic Eczema Treatment market over the anticipated timeline

North America, which contributed about half of the global atopic eczema treatment market revenue in 2022, will be a leading region over the projected timeframe. Furthermore, the regional market growth can be subject to a rise in the presence of giant firms such as AbbVie as well as Viatris in the countries such as the U.S. Furthermore, additionally, the availability of strong healthcare infrastructure facilities and increase in the healthcare spending favorably impact the regional market expansion.

Asia-Pacific atopic eczema treatment industry is set to register the fastest CAGR in the forthcoming years owing to favorable healthcare policies of governments in countries such as India and China. Moreover, a rise in the availability of effective treatment at reasonable costs in these countries will drive regional industry trends.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



