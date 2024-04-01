A transgender woman fighting to shut down U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention centers is this year’s recipient of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award — an honor bestowed by the advocacy group meant to carry on RFK’s legacy and founded by his daughter, Kerry Kennedy.
Arely Westley, an LGBTQ+ and immigration activist who identifies as a “trans-Latinx woman,” will be the 41st recipient of the award, which was announced over the weekend. The or
