Transgourmet Switzerland Selects ORBCOMM’s Integrated Truck Management and Temperature Compliance Solutions for Their Vehicle Fleet

Utilizes ORBCOMM’s leading IoT technology for improved tracking and secure monitoring of their refrigerated trucks and trailers

ORBCOMM and Transgourmet Switzerland Transgourmet Switzerland utilizes ORBCOMM’s integrated IoT solution for managing their transport fleet and monitoring the temperature of their refrigerated trucks and trailers.

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Transgourmet Switzerland, the Swiss subsidiary of the international Transgourmet Group and a leader in the Swiss supply and take-away wholesale trade for the catering, hotel and commercial sectors, to provide its integrated solution for managing their transport fleet and monitoring the temperature of their refrigerated trucks and trailers. By leveraging ORBCOMM’s industry-leading solutions, Transgourmet Switzerland can ensure reliable cold chain and working hours compliance, reduce their carbon footprint by promoting ecological driving and increase the efficiency of their administrative processes and workflow.

Transgourmet Switzerland is utilizing ORBCOMM’s temperature loggers with certified temperature sensors, including seamless data integration into their transport management systems, to monitor their entire refrigerated fleet. ORBCOMM’s automatic temperature detection systems set adjustable tolerances to ensure continuous quality and integrity assurance of their temperature-sensitive loads throughout the supply chain. If out-of-range conditions occur, such as hardware malfunctions, temperature deviations from target values, rapid fuel loss or geofence entry/exit, intelligent and configurable alarms are triggered immediately for corrective action.

Transgourmet Switzerland is also using ORBCOMM’s driver-friendly truck management solution to increase transparency and improve fleet productivity. Through GPS tracking and a CANbus interface, valuable technical data from the engine and fuel tanks is collected, evaluated and accessed via ORBCOMM’s robust web platform. Real-time tachograph data helps the vehicle dispatchers with workflow management and compliance with the legal requirements related to drivers’ working hours and rest periods. The tachograph solution provides greater data insights, including live and historical working time reports, remote downloads, driver violation reports and driver assessments, for optimal fleet management. By integrating this important data with their time process management system, Transgourmet Switzerland can also significantly improve workforce management and driver efficiency. In addition, ORBCOMM’s truck management solution enhances Transgourmet Switzerland’s fleet safety by immediately reporting unsafe driving behavior leading to accidents, fines and higher insurance premiums.

Transgourmet Switzerland completed the efficient installation and launch of ORBCOMM’s integrated refrigerated truck and trailer solutions within a short period of time without any disruption to ongoing operations.

“ORBCOMM’s leading IoT solutions play a major role in ensuring Transgourmet Switzerland’s fleet operations are efficient, compliant and safe,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Sales. “With ORBCOMM’s ‘double play offering,’ which integrates Transgourmet Switzerland’s refrigerated trucks and trailers in one powerful platform, they can further improve fleet safety, increase compliance and enhance operational efficiency to achieve a higher return on investment.”

“ORBCOMM’s telematics solutions can be operated easily and intuitively via a comprehensive web platform and provide added value with access to several data fields at once,” says Alfred Koller, Head of FS Logistics and Telematics Project Manager at Transgourmet. “We are able to ensure that the cold chain is maintained at all times and can take rapid corrective action if necessary. By analyzing driver behavior, ORBCOMM enables us to improve our ecological driving style and reduce our vehicles’ carbon dioxide emissions. Automated management of our drivers and vehicles also eliminates time-consuming administrative tasks and makes the work of the vehicle dispatchers much easier and more efficient.”

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government.

