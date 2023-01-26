NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

These are some of the most exciting findings from a recent IndexBox report on the global transistor market.

The global transistor market is forecast to grow from $31B in 2022 to $39B by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing demand for transistors in end-use industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications; the declining prices of transistors due to advancements in manufacturing technology; the growing demand for miniaturized transistors in portable electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The transistor was invented in 1947 by physicists John Bardeen, Walter Brattain, and William Shockley at Bell Labs. It is a semiconductor device used to amplify or switch electronic signals and electrical power, and are the fundamental building blocks of modern electronic devices, including computers, mobile phones , and other digital technologies.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the transistor market is classified into MOSFET, IGBT, and BJT. Currently, MOSFETs are widely used in various applications such as power management in computers, portable electronic devices, and electric vehicles thanks to their low ON resistance.

IGBTs are applied in UPS systems, solar inverters, welding equipment, and traction systems due to their fast-switching speed as compared to MOSFETs.

BJTs are commonly used amplifiers & switches in various electronic circuits owing to their easy manufacturing process compared to MOSFETs & IGBTs.

On the basis of material, the transistor market is classified into silicon and compound semiconductor . For traditional silicon-based transistors, competition from alternative technologies such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) increases.

With the ever-increasing demand for data storage and processing, DRAM is expected to be the major application for transistors. The high data storage capacity and fast data processing speed of DRAM make it ideal for use in a wide range of applications including artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and cloud computing.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is set to dominate the transistor market owing to increasing investments in the semiconductor sector and rising demand for consumer electronics and automotive. China , Japan , and India are the major countries of focus in the region. Moreover, favorable government initiatives such as the “Make in India” scheme and National Integrated Circuit (IC) Promotion Plan are expected to further enhance the growth of the Asia Pacific transistor market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

One of the major challenges faced by the transistor market is declining average selling prices. With the commoditization of transistors, manufacturers are facing stiff competition from low-cost Asian players. This has led to a decline in the selling prices of transistors, resulting in fierce price wars among vendors, which is negatively impacting their margins.

Moreover, with the ever-changing consumer electronics landscape, it has become difficult for vendors to keep up with the latest trends and developments. This has led to an increase in product development costs and time-to-market for new products, thereby affecting vendors’ profitability levels. Logistics tensions lead to disruptions in the supply of raw materials, creating additional challenges for stable transistor production.

