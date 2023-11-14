Translucent Concrete Industry size is predicted to register 39.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 driven by increasing home applications.

Selbyville, Delaware , Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Translucent Concrete Market is anticipated to cross USD 171 Mn by 2032, according to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Surging integration with modern technology, such as LED lighting and smart building systems for creating dynamic and interactive lighting effects and designs will outline the market growth. Of late, there have been rising research activities for upgrading the composition of translucent concrete to improve its optical properties, strength, and durability. The influx of new manufacturing techniques, and the ease of customization and aesthetics to cater to several infrastructure requirements will drive the product demand. To cite an instance, in May 2023, scientists from Switzerland’s Empa research group developed translucent aerogel bricks for uses in loadbearing walls.

Robust demand for concrete materials

The translucent concrete market share from the concrete material segment is expected to garner significant CAGR from 2023-2032 driven by growing focus of architects and designers on creating striking and innovative designs by incorporating natural light into building structures. On account of its reduced energy consumption, translucent concrete improves natural daylighting within buildings and limits the need for artificial lighting during the day. The rapid rate of urbanisation and subsequent need for innovative building materials to maximize natural light in high-rise buildings will prove favourable for the segment expansion.

Rising adoption in flooring aaplications

The flooring segment recorded considerable share of the translucent concrete market in 2022 and will see expansion through 2032. The growth can be attributed to surging adoption to distinctive and visually appealing effects. The rapid expansion of the retail sector is witnessing the usage of translucent concrete flooring to customise with patterns, logos and other designs. Increasing presence in restaurants and bars to add sophisticated and modern touch to interiors will also contribute to the market development.

APAC to witness significant usage

Asia Pacific translucent concrete market size is expected to record substantial CAGR from 2023-2032 propelled by the increasing number of government initiatives and incentives to promote sustainable construction practices along with surging focus on energy efficiency and green building standards. The surge in architectural projects in the region is escalating the preference for translucent concrete for creating visually stunning facades, interior spaces, and artistic installations. The increasing awareness about the benefits of translucent concrete technology driven by R&D efforts will add to the regional market growth.

Translucent Concrete Market Participants

Some of the prominent translucent concrete industry players are Luccon Lichtbeton GmbH, LiCrete Technologies, Dupont Lightstone, Litracon Ltd, Litracon Bt., Transparent Concrete Hub, Italcementi Group, Buchs Beton, LCT GesmbH, Translucent Crete LLC, Lucem GmbH, LuceM UG, LCTG, Luccon LLC, and Luccon UK Ltd. These companies are placing targeted efforts on new product developments to expand their global presence. For instance, in June 2019, Laticrete introduced Spectralock Pro Premium Translucent Grout, its patented high-performance epoxy grout to offer unique opaque color to customers.

