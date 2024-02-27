Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

The Portnoy Law Firm advises TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their TransMedics stock.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On Monday, February 26, shares of TransMedics dropped over 9% following a report from Canaccord Genuity that highlighted “potential risk” to the company. This concern was triggered by a letter from Representative Paul Gosar accusing TransMedics of misappropriating corporate resources, among other allegations. Additionally, a report from the Washington Post detailed a federal investigation into organ transplant organizations, adding to the company’s troubles. TransMedics is known for developing the Organ Care System, which has received FDA approval.

