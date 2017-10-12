Transocean Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release Date

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 13 mins ago

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) announced today that it will report earnings for the third quarter of 2017 on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, following the close of trading on the NYSE.

The company will conduct a teleconference starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 2 p.m. CET, on Thursday, November 2, 2017, to discuss the results. Individuals who wish to participate should dial +1 719-457-2664 and refer to conference code 1809944 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference will also be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EDT, 5 p.m. CET, on November 2, 2017. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 719-457-0820, passcode 1809944 and PIN 9876. The replay will also be available on the company’s website.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates one of the most versatile offshore drilling fleets in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 38 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 25 ultra-deepwater floaters, seven harsh environment floaters, two deepwater floaters and four midwater floaters. In addition, the company has four ultra-deepwater drillships under construction or under contract to be constructed. The company also operates two jackups that were under contract at the time of sale and will continue to operate such jackups until completion or novation of the drilling contracts.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Analyst Contacts:
Bradley Alexander
+1 713-232-7515

Diane Vento
+1 713-232-8015

Media Contact:
Pam Easton
+1 713-232-7647

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
