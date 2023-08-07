The value of the worldwide transparent concrete market is being driven by the increased emphasis on ecologically friendly materials and sustainable construction techniques.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global market for transparent concrete was estimated to have garnered a global market valuation around US$ 1.6 million in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow at a staggering 41.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 26.5 million.

Transparent concrete offers significant advantages in terms of sustainability as well as energy efficiency, supporting green building techniques. Transparent concrete facilitates daylight harvesting, which entails optimizing the use of accessible natural light to lessen the demand for artificial lighting, by enabling natural light to enter structures more deeply. The residents use less energy and pay less for power. This in turn is expanding the market for transparent concrete.

Global Transparent Concrete Market: Key Players

In the global transparent concrete situation, there are several participants. To improve their market position, major firms are implementing methods including new product launches, acquisitions and mergers, and partnerships.

Some of the leading businesses in the sector are CRE Panel GmbH, Glass Block Technology Limited, LUCEM GmbH, Dupont Lightstone, Litracon Ltd, Italcementi SpA, LCT GesmbH, Pan-United Corporation Ltd, Beton Broz, and Florack Bauunternehmung GmBH.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for transparent concrete are:

Jolo Betonfertigteile – Josef Loacker GmbH, a business with over 60 years of expertise in the manufacturing of precast concrete parts, is the parent company of CRE Panel GmbH, which is already in its third generation. CRE Panel provides solutions that are ideal for a variety of uses both indoors and outside. CRE Panel using contemporary technology creates precast concrete components. Their main focus is on the “Concrete meets Design” – “Concrete meets Textile” project at present. With this project, the business substitutes the traditional reinforcing steel with exceptionally well textile reinforcement.

Transparent concrete may be used in design to save energy and lower greenhouse gas emissions related to the production of electricity, as lighting consumes a large amount of a building’s energy consumption. It has been demonstrated that having access to natural light enhances residents’ happiness, productivity, and general well-being. The unique and diffused illumination experience that transparent concrete offers improves the home environment.

Key Findings of Market Report

The use of transparent concrete makes it possible to create recognizable and landmark designs that appeal to both the general public as well as the architectural community.

North America is a notable location in terms of the adoption of novel construction materials as well as sustainable building methods.

Market Trends for Transparent Concrete

The use of transparent concrete makes it possible to create recognizable and landmark designs that appeal to both the general public as well as the architectural community. Transparent concrete facades on major construction projects can be used to promote buildings and their settings as modern and innovative structures. The material’s capacity to stand out in urban environments might be attributed to the rising demand for transparent concrete in the building and architectural industries.

Building exteriors can have a distinctive and eye-catching look thanks to transparent concrete. Designers, architects, and building owners are drawn to it because of the interesting effect it produces when light passes through the concrete matrix. Concrete’s transparency and durability offer a creative design alternative for producing contemporary and aesthetically appealing facades.

Transparent Concrete Regional Market Outlook

When it comes to the adoption of cutting-edge building techniques and materials, North America is a leading region. The region’s emphasis on architectural aesthetics, energy efficiency, and sustainable design is what motivates the use of translucent concrete.

Another important market for the material is Europe, particularly in nations that place a strong focus on eco-friendly along with green construction projects. In Germany, the Netherlands, as well as Sweden, transparent concrete is used in a variety of projects, particularly in the sectors of art and architecture installation.

A substantial market for transparent concrete is expected to emerge in the coming years in Asia Pacific as a result of the fast urbanization of nations like China and India. In nations like China, Japan, and South Korea, interest in cutting-edge construction materials that combine aesthetic appeal as well as energy efficiency is on the rise. Many construction projects in the area are using translucent concrete.

Comparatively to other areas, Latin America has a smaller market share for transparent concrete. There is a growing understanding of green building techniques and cutting-edge materials in the area. In nations like Argentina and Brazil, this may present profitable chances for market expansion.

Global Transparent Concrete Market Segmentation

Type Optical Fiber-based Fine Glass Particle-based

Application Interior Application Walls Partitions Floors Countertops Others Exterior Application Facades Cladding Paving Others Art Installation Others

End-use Residential Commercial Industrial

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



