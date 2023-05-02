NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its TransPerfect Gaming division has been named Best QA & Localization Service Provider by the 2023 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards. This is the second consecutive year TransPerfect has won this award.

The award ceremony, held at the prestigious British Academy of Film & Television Arts (BAFTA) in central London and hosted by Pocket Gamer, recognizes excellence in the mobile gaming industry.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards are decided by Pocket Gamer’s People’s Choice—an open vote from peers in the gaming industry. Hundreds of companies were evaluated across multiple criteria, and according to Pocket Gamer, the win is “awarded to the best company to have supported mobile games over the previous year in the areas of quality assurance and localization, ensuring that both new releases and updates go live with as few hiccups as possible and are localized appropriately for target markets.”

TransPerfect Gaming is TransPerfect’s division dedicated to the gaming industry and offers a multitude of services ranging from localization, quality assurance, art production, and audio services to player support, community management, and more.

TransPerfect Vice President Joel Brandon-Bravo and TransPerfect Gaming’s UK Lead Jordan Kettle received the award at the ceremony. Brandon-Bravo said, “When we won this award last year, we were blown away. To win a second time truly highlights the passion for gaming and the quality of all of our linguists and testers globally. We are grateful to the clients who entrust us with their titles to help them reach and engage with players all over the world.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “I’d like to thank our gaming team for making this award possible. It is the result of hard work and dedication to our clients.”

About TransPerfect Gaming

TransPerfect Gaming is the division of TransPerfect that specializes in video game globalization solutions for international storytelling. From localization, audio services, and art design to quality assurance, testing, and more, TransPerfect Gaming offers a multitude of services. Leveraging a worldwide network of production centers, testing facilities, and studios, this division services many of the world’s most renowned games and gaming brands. To find out more, visit: www.transperfect.com/gaming.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

