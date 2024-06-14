International Honor Highlights Excellence in Sales & Customer Service

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that eight employees across the company’s sales and technology teams received 2024 Stevie Awards® for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service recognize the achievements of customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals around the world. This year’s expert judging panel fielded more than 2,300 nominations from organizations spanning 51 countries and numerous industries. Nominees were scored on performance in 90 categories.

This year’s winners from TransPerfect are:

Andreea Andries: Woman of the Year in Sales – Gold award

Dana Weber: Sales Support Professional of the Year – Gold award

Jennifer Salerno: Woman of the Year in Sales – Silver award

Jordan Snedden: Sales Support Professional of the Year – Silver award

Luke Delaney: Sales Support Professional of the Year – Bronze award

Jessica Peyser: Sales Director of the Year – Bronze award

Ty Trainer: Best Use of Technology in Sales – Bronze award

Johanna Weis: Best Use of Technology in Sales – Bronze award

TransPerfect won three Stevie awards in 2023 and Grand Stevie awards in 2022 and 2021. Only 10 companies are recognized with a Grand Stevie each year. Winners are chosen based on the total number of awards won in other categories.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, “TransPerfect strives to have the most consultative sales and customer service teams in the industry. Being recognized by an international organization like the Stevie Awards is validation for the dedication of these individuals and their teams.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and a list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

[email protected]