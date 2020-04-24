Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TransPerfect Wins Legal Victory Over Lionbridge and H.I.G. in Federal Court As Trade Secret Case Is Permitted to Advance Toward Trial

TransPerfect Wins Legal Victory Over Lionbridge and H.I.G. in Federal Court As Trade Secret Case Is Permitted to Advance Toward Trial

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

TransPerfect Demands $300 Million in Damages on Claims for Fraud, Trade Secret Theft, and Unfair Competition

NEW YORK, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it achieved a significant victory, as the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York determined that its case for various torts against Lionbridge and H.I.G. Middle Markets had sufficient merit to continue to discovery.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages for injuries TransPerfect alleges it sustained when H.I.G. and Lionbridge misappropriated trade secrets through fraud and used the information to compete unfairly. The complaint alleges that trade secrets were improperly acquired through false inflated bids made by H.I.G. during the course of the unprecedented forced auction process compelled by the Delaware Chancery Court and overseen by Custodian Robert Pincus. It further alleges that Lionbridge, the company’s largest competitor, which is owned by H.I.G., has been using those trade secrets to unfairly compete since early 2018. To this day, H.I.G. has failed to honor the nondisclosure agreements it executed to gain access to TransPerfect’s trade secrets and confidential information by returning the documents or certifying their destruction.

TransPerfect CEO and Founder Phil Shawe, who prevailed in the government-imposed auction and purchased his former partner’s shares to regain ownership and control of the company, commented that “TransPerfect thrives on fair competition, and we’ve consistently beaten Lionbridge in the marketplace. Now, we intend to beat them in court as well. It is unfortunate that Lionbridge, and their private equity financier H.I.G., engaged in activity that we view as cheating. We are pleased that the Court agreed our case should proceed, and we’re looking forward to proving our claims at trial.”

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100+ cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:
Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.