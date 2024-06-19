NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that its GlobalLink translation management system (TMS), powered by Amazon Bedrock from Amazon Web Services (AWS), has delivered savings of up to 80% in project turnaround times and 40% in overall costs.

TransPerfect leveraged Amazon Bedrock with the GlobalLink Enterprise platform to simplify multilingual content production and management. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities organizations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI. GlobalLink is TransPerfect’s flagship technology that combines generative AI with time-saving workflow management tools that make creation, deployment, and management of content for global audiences simple and cost-effective.

TransPerfect worked with AWS to evaluate initiatives for transcreation, post-editing, content optimization, and quality review of multilingual content within the GlobalLink platform. Results showed significant workflow efficiencies, including up to 80% faster project turnaround times and 40% lower overall costs. GlobalLink’s use of Amazon Bedrock gives TransPerfect’s 6,000+ GlobalLink users the benefits of the full selection of FMs, enabling them to more effectively meet growing content requirements in any language.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, “By leveraging Amazon Bedrock and AWS, AI’s transformative potential for multilingual content is on full display in GlobalLink. We are pleased that customers will now have access to this important technology in conjunction with their GlobalLink solutions.”

